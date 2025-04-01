Kim Delaney, best known for "NYPD Blue," will not face charges due to "insufficient evidence," DA says

Kim Delaney, an Emmy-winning actor known for her role on "NYPD Blue," will not face criminal charges in connection with her arrest in Marina Del Rey in an alleged domestic dispute over the weekend.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has declined to filed charges against Delaney and James Morgan, both of whom were arrested March 29, "due to insufficient evidence," Pamela Johnson, a spokesperson for the DA's office, confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

SHERMAN OAKS, CA - NOVEMBER 02: Kim Delaney attends a screening for 'Searching For Home: Coming Back From War' at ArcLight Sherman Oaks on Nov. 2, 2015 in Sherman Oaks, California. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

After being arrested the prior Saturday, Delaney was released from custody Tuesday at 10:45 a.m., county records show.

She was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon while James was arrested on suspicion of battery, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called to a home along Marquesas Way around 9:45 a.m. for a reported disturbance, sheriff's officials said.

Morgan was released on $20,000 bond and out of custody by Sunday evening, records show.

Delaney, 63, is perhaps best known for her starring role as Detective Diane Russell on the ABC drama "NYPD Blue," for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1997. She has also starred in other television shows including "General Hospital," "Army Wives" and "All My Children."