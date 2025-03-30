Kim Delaney, actress known for "NYPD Blue," arrested in domestic dispute

Kim Delaney, the actress best known for her role on "NYPD Blue," has been arrested in connection with a domestic dispute that happened in Marina Del Rey on Saturday.

Deputies were called to a home in the 14000 block of Marquesas Way at around 9:45 a.m. after learning of a disturbance in the area, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Subsequent to an investigation by deputies, Mrs. Kim Delaney was arrested for an assault with a deadly weapon and Mr. James Morgan was arrested for battery," the statement said.

As of Sunday evening, Delaney remained behind bars while Morgan was previously released on $20,000 bond, according to court records.

Both are due in court on Tuesday at the LAX Courthouse.

Delaney, 63, won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1997 for "NYPD Blue." She has also starred in other television shows like "Army Wives," "All My Children" and "General Hospital."