Kim Delaney, actress known for "NYPD Blue," arrested in domestic dispute

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

KCAL News

Kim Delaney, the actress best known for her role on "NYPD Blue," has been arrested in connection with a domestic dispute that happened in Marina Del Rey on Saturday.

Deputies were called to a home in the 14000 block of Marquesas Way at around 9:45 a.m. after learning of a disturbance in the area, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

"Subsequent to an investigation by deputies, Mrs. Kim Delaney was arrested for an assault with a deadly weapon and Mr. James Morgan was arrested for battery," the statement said. 

As of Sunday evening, Delaney remained behind bars while Morgan was previously released on $20,000 bond, according to court records.

Both are due in court on Tuesday at the LAX Courthouse. 

Delaney, 63, won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1997 for "NYPD Blue." She has also starred in other television shows like "Army Wives," "All My Children" and "General Hospital."

