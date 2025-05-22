Kids' breakfast cereals have been getting more unhealthy, study finds

Breakfast cereal is often appealing for being easy, kid friendly — and sweet. But a recent study found that children's breakfast cereals have been getting sweeter, fattier and less nutritious.

In a study published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open, researchers from the University of Kentucky and Louisiana State University say they analyzed the nutritional value of cereals between 2010 and 2023 — specifically those marketed toward children aged 5 to 12.

In those 13 years, 1,200 cereals were launched, which includes new products, new formulations and new packaging. The researchers found that during that time, the total fat per serving increased 33.6% on average in the cereal brands.

Sodium content increased 32.1% — from 156.0 mg to 206.1 mg. The recommended daily serving of sodium for kids aged 5 to 8 is less than 1,500 mg and for kids aged 9 to 13, it is less than 1,800 mg, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Total carbohydrates remained relatively stable — with the average of 27.32 g in 2010 and 28.45 g in 2023. Sugar content increased by 10.9%.

Protein and dietary fiber — two necessary nutrients — decreased. While protein fluctuated between 2010 and 2020, with an average 1.97 g per serving, it decreased in 2023 to 1.69 g per serving. And dietary fiber was also steady until it showed a decrease from 2021 to 2023: 3.82 g to 2.84 g per serving.

In a statement to CBS News, Shuoli Zhao, an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics at University of Kentucky and co-author of the study, told CBS News breakfast is a critical meal for kids and impacts their energy and concentration for their learning throughout the day.

"If a common breakfast choice like cereal is trending towards lower nutritional quality in its newest iterations, as our study suggests, it potentially makes it harder for parents to ensure their children are getting a healthy start to the day," Zhao said. "I also feel these findings contribute to the broader discussion about the overall 'food environment' that children are exposed to, as often times, working families may have limited 'bandwidth' and time on grocery shopping, which leads to unintended suboptimal decisions in food choices."

Zhao said what is available at the supermarket shelves is important, and he hopes the research sparks a conversation on how food industry stakeholders can create healthier options for kids.

Zhao declined to share which brands were studied and which showed the biggest decrease in nutritional value. The study used data from a database on food and beverage launches managed by Mintel, a market intelligence and research agency.

A 2014 study found that some cereals can be a part of a nutritious diet. Those that are whole grain or high in fiber can be important sources of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, according to the study published by the National Institutes of Health.

However, while these cereals could even be the most important sources of whole grains in one's diet, they could also contain salt, sugar and saturated fat, raising uncertainty about their nutritional benefits, the researchers say.

A 2023 study published by NIH found that those who ate cereal for breakfast had a better nutritional intake and diet quality. The researchers say 28% of children and 12% of adults are ready-to-eat breakfast consumers.

Kids who eat cereal for breakfast have higher intakes of several nutrients including carbohydrates, dietary fiber, calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, phosphorus, potassium, B vitamins, vitamins A and D, and whole grains, according to the study.

They also said there was no difference between kids who eat cereal for breakfast and those who eat other foods for breakfast when it comes to added sugar, saturated fat or sodium intake.

Zhao told CBS News via email the researchers would like to conduct a similar survey looking at the nutrition of cereals marketed toward adults. "It is a research topic in need," he said, citing a 2014 report by the Environmental Working Group that found that children's cereals contained, on average, 40% more sugar than those marketed to adults.