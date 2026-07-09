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Kia recalling almost 463,000 Tellurides that may catch fire while being driven or parked, agency says

By
Brian Dakss
Senior Editor
Brian Dakss is a longtime New York-based editor and writer for CBS News, at the Radio network and with CBSNews.com. He has written and edited for NBC News, Dow Jones and numerous radio stations and been a radio anchor and reporter.
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Kia America is recalling almost 463,000 Telluride midsize crossover SUVs from the 2020-2024 model years that could catch fire while being driven or parked, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says.

The front power seat motor may overheat due to a stuck power seat slide knob or an improper repair during a prior recall, and the result could be a fire while the vehicles are being driven or parked, the agency says.

As a result, the NHTSA is advising owners of the affected Tellurides to park outdoors and away from structures until the latest recall repair is done.

Dealers will install an electronic fuse assembly free of charge, the agency says, adding that letters notifying owners about the issue are expected to be mailed on Aug. 13.

Edited by Brian Dakss

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