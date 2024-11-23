Singer-songwriter Khalid comes out as gay on social media after being outed

Singer-songwriter Khalid came out as gay on social media after he was outed, according to his posts on X.

The Grammy nominee, 26, posted a rainbow flag emoji and short statement on X on Friday afternoon.

"there yall go. next topic please lol," Khalid, whose full name is Khalid Donnel Robinson, wrote.

🏳️‍🌈!!!

In a later post, Khalid said that he had been "outted," but did not provide any other information or context.

"The world still continues to turn," he wrote. He added that he was "not ashamed" of his sexuality, but had not publicly spoken about it because "it ain't nobodies business." He responded to multiple fans' comments to say he was never "hiding" his sexual orientation.

In a final post, he said he was done discussing the topic. He also shared some of the posts on his Instagram story, thanking fans for "all of the support."

CBS News reached out to Khalid's representatives for any additional comment.

Khalid released his third studio album "Sincere" in August. Throughout his career, he has earned critical acclaim and has been nominated for six Grammy Awards. He has won multiple MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. In 2019, he was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People.