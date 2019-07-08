Kevin Spacey's accuser takes stand over missing cell phone, speaks publicly for first time

A man who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a bar in 2016 is testifying at a Massachusetts court hearing Monday to explain why his cell phone is missing. Spacey is accused of groping the then 18-year-old man in Nantucket in 2016. The actor has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery.

NANTUCKET, MA - JANUARY 07: Actor Kevin Spacey attends his arraignment for sexual assault charges at Nantucket District Court on January 7, 2019 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Pool / Getty Images

The accuser, William Little, can't find a cellphone wanted by the defense, his lawyer said Monday. Spacey's lawyers say they need the phone to try to recover texts they claim were deleted and would help Spacey's defense.

The accuser said Monday he "has no knowledge of any deletions of messages on my phone."

Spacey's lawyer Alan Jackson said records show police returned the phone to the accuser's father in December 2017 after it was turned in to state authorities, but the father says he has no recollection of receiving the phone.

The lawyer for the accuser, Mitchell Garabedian, said in court he was able to retrieve data that was backed up from the phone to the accuser's computer after the alleged assault. But Jackson said the defense wanted the phone itself because it contains more complete information.

"None of that answers the central question, which is where is the actual phone? That's what we want, that's what we're entitled to and we still don't have it," Jackson said.

A state trooper testified Monday he returned the phone to the family. The trooper testified the accuser's mother, Heather Unruh, admitted deleting "frat boy activities" from her son's phone before turning it over to authorities in 2017.

Responding to questions from Jackson, the accuser said he can't recall whether his mother saw the phone before it was turned in to police. He said he didn't think Unruh asked him to delete anything.