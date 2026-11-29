The following is the transcript of the interview with Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Nov. 29, 2026.

NANCY CORDES: And we're joined now by the president's top economic adviser, Kevin Hassett. Kevin, thanks so much for being with us in the studio.

KEVIN HASSETT, DIRECTOR NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL: Great to be here.

NANCY CORDES: Hope you had a great Thanksgiving.

HASSETT: Of course, yeah.

NANCY CORDES: I want to start out by talking about the situation at Nvidia, because as you know, there are many Republicans who are furious with the president's push to get Jensen Huang reinstated. Just this morning, Michael McCaul said that this was the wrong decision. He said the president put profit over national security.* What do you say to that accusation?

HASSETT: Well, I think that what happened- again, let's go back and look- is that over a year and a half ago, Secretary Howard Lutnick discovered that there was something going on that required Justice Department investigation. Justice Department investigations, of course, are things that very often are sealed until there are indictments or things like that. And then what happened is that there were a lot of leaks and false news stories. And President Trump gathered the entire team and made sure that the board had all the correct information about what had happened, what do we know, what don't we know, and then the board decided after getting the correct intelligence that they were going to hire him back, and that was a private sector decision. And a lot of the information that was given to the board ahead of time, the president didn't think was accurate, and he just wanted to clear- clear the air.

NANCY CORDES: But, was 11 days between Jensen Huang stepping down and being reinstated, really enough time to gather all the information you needed? I mean, the president said this week that there was an investigation. The AG won't say whether there was an investigation or not. It's really unclear exactly what the administration did from the time that Jensen stepped down until the time that President Trump was pushing for him to be back on the job.

HASSETT: Well, there are a lot of reports that were, I think, incendiary, and then there was an attempt by the team over the weekend to just get all the facts on the table and then share those facts with the board, and that's- that's what happened.

NANCY CORDES: But this was more than the president sharing facts. I mean, he has said publicly that he urged them to reinstate Jensen Huang, and that it was a lot easier to convince them once Nvidia's stock had gone way down.

HASSETT: Well, President Trump wouldn't have urged them to do anything at all if he didn't know the facts, and he knew the facts, and then they communicated the facts with the board.

NANCY CORDES: You know, even beyond the facts of this case, let's talk about the optics of the president of the United States pushing any private corporation to hire someone, fire someone, reinstate someone. Isn't that an example of state-run capitalism?

HASSETT: Well, it's something that you sure should watch out for. You don't want the government telling everybody who should be CEO, but you also don't want people getting fired because they have the wrong facts. The bottom line is that the president understands, as- as you and I do, that Nvidia, the situation is a national security situation because they're the leading company that makes chips that make super intelligence, that their chip advancements are happening really, really fast, and almost all the chips that they're selling are being sold to the big data centers in the U.S. And it's very, very crucial that we take the lead and keep the lead on super intelligence. President Trump and I traveled to China to discuss this matter with President Xi just a little more than a week ago, and it's clear, I think, that we have a big lead in super intelligence, and that if we lose that, then you know who knows what could happen because then all of our systems could become vulnerable.

NANCY CORDES: So then, why reinstate the CEO who either knowingly or unknowingly allowed his chips to be smuggled into China? The very thing you're saying you want to avoid.

HASSETT: Right, well, the fact is that Jensen Huang has built this incredible company that has by far the best chips on Earth for doing S.I., and that he's been selling them like crazy to all the top S.I. firms here in the U.S. The vast majority of his chips are going there, and I think that if you look at how complex the chips are, how large they are, that he has a very special skill set that I think that people on the board of Nvidia decided is crucial for having victory in that space.

NANCY CORDES: He does appear to have violated repeatedly the company's code of conduct. He allegedly had this affair with at least one subordinate. According to Bloomberg, he lied to his board of directors. What kind of message does it send to the rest of corporate America if someone who does all these things can then be reinstated?

HASSETT: Well, I think that that's something that's really for the board to comment on. I think that he's--

NANCY CORDES: But you- but you keep an eye on the entire economy--

HASSETT: I do.

NANCY CORDES: --and corporate governance is part of that.

HASSETT: Right, and- and- and he has said that he's in counseling, and the board has decided to reinstate him, and that's a matter for the board to discuss.

NANCY CORDES: I want to ask you about you know not just Nvidia but the rest of the AI industry because even before this controversy, AI stocks were moving downwards in part because of concerns that they might not be able to make enough money in this high interest environment, also because of concerns about Democrats coming into power, regulating data centers. So, you know, the- the AI industry is powering more than half of economic growth right now. What happens if that industry falters? Who picks up the slot? Right.

HASSETT: Right, well- well, there's a big difference between- you remember- I guess you and I- me more than you, are old enough to remember the dot-com bubble.

NANCY CORDES: That's very kind of you.

HASSETT: And- and the fact is that what was going on back then, don't forget, is that the internet was new, and there are all these companies like Pets.com that had insanely high valuations, but they weren't making any money. Even Amazon wasn't making money back then. The thing that's different here is that these super intelligence companies are helping other companies be successful, be more productive, and be more profitable, and they're really printing money. So, if you look at the profits for Anthropic and for OpenAI, they're through the roof. And so it's a much much different situation than it was back when we had the dot-com problem.

NANCY CORDES: We did get some encouraging news when it comes to economic growth this week. Third quarter growth was revised upwards to 4.3%. So the economy is growing at its fastest pace in three years. But President Trump was not happy. He was angry that the initial GDP figure that was released before election day was lower than that, and he called it a quote, "record-setting error and one so grave that it should be immediately investigated." This is government data we're talking about. Are you really going to do an investigation?

HASSETT: I think that you should always do investigations when you're seeing things that look like they might be partisan patterns. So, if you go back and look, for example, after President Trump took office, the jobs numbers for President Biden were revised down by a couple million. If you look at the revisions--

NANCY CORDES: Isn't that so common though that these numbers get revised? That's the whole reason you have revisions.

HASSETT: It's a thing that's worthy of investigation. I'm not asserting that the investigation is finished, but if you see partisan patterns of revisions around elections, I can remember one--

NANCY CORDES: What do you mean by partisan patterns?

HASSETT: Well, so what happens is that if you've got a president that you like, then you have a really low number, and then after the election, you revise it up, so if you have a president--

NANCY CORDES: So you're saying civil servants are cooking the books?

HASSETT: Well, I'm saying that you need to go back and look at the revision histories and what happens to revisions around elections, and see if there's a partisan pattern. And I think that's a worthy investigation.

NANCY CORDES: The president announced big new tariffs this week: 15 to 20% on goods from more than a dozen countries. CBS exit polling after the midterm elections found that two-thirds of voters felt that the president's tariff policies were hurting the national economy. Aren't these tariffs going to contribute to the high inflation we're already seeing, at least in the short term?

HASSETT: Well- well, first inflation has come way down, and then, as you just mentioned, we had 4.3%--

NANCY CORDES: Inflation has come way down?

HASSETT: Oh, of course it has.

NANCY CORDES: During this administration?

HASSETT: Yes, its--

NANCY CORDES: It actually rose- it's 3.8%.

HASSETT: It's- it's -no, if you look at the core, it's been coming down. It's--

NANCY CORDES: I'm talking about the PCE, the- the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

HASSETT: If you look at the- the latest numbers, there- there were three numbers before this that were a little bit higher, but then they've come down again, and real incomes are higher. That's the most important thing. So, incomes are growing faster than inflation. And the bottom line is that we have 4.3% GDP growth, you just mentioned it. That's after adjusting for inflation. And so, whatever inflation is, when you have growth that high, it's a suggestion that president policies are making Americans' lives better off.

NANCY CORDES: Okay, we're going to have to leave it there.

HASSETT: Thank you. Great to be here.

NANCY CORDES: Kevin Hassett, the president's economic advisor, appreciate you being here. Thank you.

HASSETT: Thank you.

NANCY CORDES: And we'll be right back with a lot more face to the nation. Stay with us.

*EDITOR'S NOTE: Congressman McCaul referred to an ongoing debate — one he's seen since the Clinton administration and China in the 90s — that is "weighing commerce and industry and profit over national security."