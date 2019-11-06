Watch live: Kentucky governor speaks after his opponent claims victory

Matt Bevin — the governor with the lowest approval ratings in the country — isn't giving up.

After refusing to concede to his Democratic opponent, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, his campaign requested a formal recanvass. He will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

"The people of Kentucky deserve a fair and honest election. With reports of irregularities, we are exercising the right to ensure that every lawful vote was counted," Bevin's campaign manager, Davis Paine, said in a statement on Wednesday.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Beshear had a lead of 5,333 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted Tuesday night, or a margin of nearly 0.4 percentage points, The Associated Press reported.

How to watch Governor Bevin's press conference

What: Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin press conference

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin press conference Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: Governor's Mansion — Frankfort, Kentucky

Governor's Mansion — Frankfort, Kentucky Online stream: Watch in the video player above

President Trump traveled to Kentucky earlier this week to campaign for Bevin, a former businessman who is known for making controversial comments in a style similar to Mr. Trump's. At his rally in the state on Monday, Mr. Trump said that if Bevin lost, "they're going to say, 'Trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world.' ... You can't let that happen to me!"

Tuesday night was a setback for Republicans in Virginia, too, where Democrats flipped both state legislative chambers. Despite Bevin's loss, Kentucky voters still elected Republicans for attorney general and treasurer.

Mr. Trump's campaign echoed Bevin's sentiment: "A final outcome remains to be seen."