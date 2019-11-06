Watch live: Democrat Andy Beshear speaks after declaring victory in Kentucky election

Current Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin isn't conceding. But Democrat Andy Beshear is already mapping out his transition into the governorship in a press conference Wednesday.

Beshear, who claimed victory in Kentucky's tight governor's election Tuesday, is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. ET to make a transition announcement.

How to watch Andy Beshear's press conference

What: Democrat Andy Beshear speaks

Democrat Andy Beshear speaks Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Location: Muhammad Ali Center - Louisville, Kentucky

Muhammad Ali Center - Louisville, Kentucky Online stream: Watch in the video player above

With 100% of precincts reporting, Beshear had a lead of 5,333 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted, or a margin of nearly 0.4 percentage points Tuesday evening, The Associated Press reported, and Kentucky's secretary of state declared Beshear the victor.

"After tonight, the election is over. After tonight, we move forward with every other Kentuckian," Beshear said in his victory speech Tuesday evening.

It's unclear what Bevin will do next, as he fights to keep his seat. Bevin was the only statewide Republican on the ticket in Kentucky who lost Tuesday night, undermining his claim that there might have been irregularities in voting.