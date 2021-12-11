Kentucky governor says tornado was on ground for over 200 miles

Kentucky's governor says a devastating tornado touched down for 227 miles — more than 200 in his state — and deaths were feared in 10 counties. Governor Andy Beshear said at a news conference Saturday that the state's death toll is "north of 70" and could climb to over 100.

"Earlier this morning at about 5 a.m. we were pretty sure that we would lose over 50 Kentuckians, now certain that that number is north of 70," the governor said at a press conference Saturday morning. "It may in fact end up exceeding 100 before the day is done."

"This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to ever run through Kentucky," Beshear said.

Beshear said about 110 people were in a Mayfield candle factory hit by a tornado.

Local officials said national guard members and emergency workers from across the state were pouring into Mayfield to help with the search and rescue operation following sever weather that his the region.