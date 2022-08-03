Kentucky residents begin cleanup after devastating floods: "I thought it was going to be months before I could even get out of here"

In the small town of Neon, Kentucky, devastation and destruction can be found everywhere.

After flood waters receded, as much as two feet of mud covered nearly every street and building, including the only pharmacy in town, The Weather Channel's Justin Michaels reported in partnership with CBS News.

Now everyone is pitching in trying to clean up.

"We're used to some flooding and some water up in the street, and we can deal with that. But when it gets 10 or 12 feet in the street, and takes out every single business, it has impacted everybody's life," resident Sam Quillen said.

Business owner Tom King said he doesn't see the area getting "back to the stage that they were before this disaster happened."

King has lived in Neon his entire life. His auto collision shop has been in the family for 66 years. It was destroyed in the flooding after it was buried under nearly 10 feet of water.

"Honestly, I don't know where to start," he said. "I don't know, I've lost everything I had. My whole livelihood is gone."

Many roads and bridges are still impassible, but residents in McRoberts, Kentucky, took matters into their own hands, banding together to build a makeshift bridge — the only lifeline to get in or out of town.

"I thought it was going to be months before I could even get out of here," resident Rodney Rose said. "Our community came together and we got it done."

There is concern the makeshift bridge could wash away if too much rain falls in the coming days, but residents said they'll just build it again.

As the cleanup and rebuilding slowly begins, Gov. Andy Beshear says the threat isn't over as dangerous heat is expected this week.

"The biggest concern for today and tomorrow is the weather. It is very, very hot," Beshear said Wednesday.