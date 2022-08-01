Kentucky flooding death toll climbs to 30 as governor says hundreds of people are still unaccounted for

The death toll in Kentucky climbed to 30 from last week's massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday. "That's going to grow," Beshear said during a briefing.

The governor also said hundreds of people were unaccounted for. He said a report over the weekend of a smaller number was only for one state police post.

"We just don't have a firm grasp on that," the governor said. "I wish we did."

As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, the governor said severe storms could hit affected areas Monday.

Still, stories of survival continue to emerge. A 17-year-old girl whose home in Whitesburg was flooded Thursday put her dog in a plastic container and swam 70 yards to safety on a neighbor's roof. Chloe Adams waited hours until daylight before a relative in a kayak arrived and moved them to safety, first taking her dog, Sandy, and then the teenager.

"My daughter is safe and whole tonight," her father, Terry Adams, said in a Facebook post. "We lost everything today … everything except what matters most."

