Kennedy Center Honors 2017: How to watch online and on TV, start time and pre-show

Last Updated Dec 26, 2017 7:55 PM EST
Five legendary creative forces — dancer Carmen de Lavallade; music icons Gloria Estefan, LL Cool J, and Lionel Richie; and TV writer/producer Norman Lear — are being recognized with Kennedy Center Honors for their groundbreaking contributions to American culture. The five honorees will be feted in a two-hour televised special tonight spotlighting their iconic work and lasting influence.
In a break with tradition, President and Mrs. Trump did not attend the gala show, which was taped at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 3. The White House said they opted out "to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction."
The 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Here are all the details on how to watch the Kennedy Center Honors show live:
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2017
- Time: 9 p.m. ET/PT, 8 p.m. CT
- On TV: CBS, check your local listings
- Online: Watch live on CBS All Access
CBS All Access is available on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or Windows 10. If you don't have CBS All Access already, you can sign up for a free trial.
Kennedy Center Honors pre-show special on CBSN
Watch CBSN for pre-show coverage featuring highlights of the work that made these legendary artists famous:
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2017
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Online and on TV: Watch live on CBSN
CBS News' streaming video service CBSN is available live, 24/7, at CBSNews.com/live and on all CBS News mobile apps. Stream anytime, anywhere on your phone, tablet or connected device for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and game consoles like Xbox and PlayStation.
Kennedy Center Honors profiles
- Tune in to "CBS This Morning" Wednesday (7 a.m.-9 a.m. ET/PT) for more with Lionel Richie