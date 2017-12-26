Kennedy Center Honors 2017: How to watch online and on TV, start time and pre-show

Five legendary creative forces — dancer Carmen de Lavallade; music icons Gloria Estefan, LL Cool J, and Lionel Richie; and TV writer/producer Norman Lear — are being recognized with Kennedy Center Honors for their groundbreaking contributions to American culture. The five honorees will be feted in a two-hour televised special tonight spotlighting their iconic work and lasting influence.

In a break with tradition, President and Mrs. Trump did not attend the gala show, which was taped at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 3. The White House said they opted out "to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction."

The 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

Here are all the details on how to watch the Kennedy Center Honors show live:

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2017 Time: 9 p.m. ET/PT, 8 p.m. CT On TV: CBS, check your local listings Online: Watch live on CBS All Access

CBS All Access is available on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or Windows 10. If you don't have CBS All Access already, you can sign up for a free trial.

Kennedy Center Honors pre-show special on CBSN

Watch CBSN for pre-show coverage featuring highlights of the work that made these legendary artists famous:

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2017 Time: 8 p.m. ET Online and on TV: Watch live on CBSN

CBS News' streaming video service CBSN is available live, 24/7, at CBSNews.com/live and on all CBS News mobile apps. Stream anytime, anywhere on your phone, tablet or connected device for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and game consoles like Xbox and PlayStation.

