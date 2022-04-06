Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall days after she was reported missing while on hike

The body of a 26-year-old doctor who went missing last week while on a hike has been found in northern Wisconsin.

Kelsey Musgrove had been hiking at Potato River Falls in Iron County and last had contact with people on March 26. Authorities received word on March 30 that Musgrove had not returned home to Middleton, Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a press release.

Deputies located Musgrove's vehicle in a parking area at Potato River Falls and a search began by air, ground and water. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, Samardich said.

"All indications at the scene and information from family and friends lead us to believe she had gone hiking along Potato River and had not returned to her vehicle," Samardich said.

Kelsey Musgrove University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

On Sunday, Musgrove's body was located in an area near the falls. The sheriff's office says foul play is not suspected. The investigation into the death is ongoing.

Musgrove was a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

"We would like to express our sincere condolences to Kelsey's family," the sheriff's office said.