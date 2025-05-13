Man arrested on suspicion of arson after fires at homes linked to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer

London — A 21-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday in connection with a series of suspected arson attacks after fires broke out at properties linked to a "high profile figure," London's Metropolitan Police said. CBS News' partner network BBC News said the high profile figure is U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The man detained Tuesday is being held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, according to the police.

Early Monday morning, firefighters were called out to a blaze at Starmer's private residence in North London. Starmer currently does not live there as he resides at the U.K. prime minister's official residence at 10 Downing Street, in the center of the city.

A police cordon is seen on a street where a fire broke out at a home, reportedly the private residence of Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in north London, England, May 12, 2025. Paul Sandle/REUTERS

Firefighters had also responded to a small fire early Sunday at the front door of a nearby apartment building linked to Starmer. One person was escorted to safety and treated for smoke inhalation, but no one was hurt in the blaze, the London Fire Brigade said.

A third fire in a car was reported overnight Thursday last week on the same street as Starmer's private residence, which is also being investigated and is believed to possibly be linked to the man who was detained on Tuesday, the police said.

"As a precaution and due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure, officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command are leading the investigation into this fire," the police said. "All three fires are being treated as suspicious at this time, and enquiries remain ongoing."

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks at a news conference in London, May 12, 2025. Bloomberg

On Monday, Starmer thanked the emergency services for their work but declined to provide any further information on who, if anyone, was inside his private residence when the fire was started.