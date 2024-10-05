Keanu Reeves debuts as pro auto racer at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, spins out

Keanu Reeves doesn’t think he’s John Wick until he puts on the suit Keanu Reeves doesn’t think he’s John Wick until he puts on the suit 02:07

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves made his professional auto racing debut on Saturday at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"The Matrix" star, who qualified 31st out of 35 cars, ran as high as 21st before a single-car crash a little more than halfway through the 45-minute race briefly stopped him in his tracks.

Keanu Reeves drives during the GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings / AP

The 60-year-old spun into the grass without a collision on the exit of Turn 9 when he had about 21 minutes of racing left. He re-entered the course and continued driving, signaling he was uninjured.

Reeves finished 25th.

The actor is competing at Indianapolis in the Toyota GR Cup, a Toyota spec-racing series and a support series for this weekend's Indy 8 Hour sports car event. He has a second race on Sunday.

He is driving the No. 92 BRZRKR car, which is promoting his graphic novel "The Book of Elsewhere." He is teammates with Cody Jones from "Dude Perfect."

Reeves has previous racing experience as a former participant in the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in the celebrity race. Reeves won the event in 2009.