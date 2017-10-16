Kaya Jones claims Pussycat Dolls was "prostitution ring"

Singer Kaya Jones is sparring with Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin over Jones' claims that the girl group was a "prostitution ring." Jones tweeted several allegations against the Pussycat Dolls on Friday, saying that she had to "sleep with whoever they say" and that people tried to "drug" and "silence" her and her bandmates.

"My truth. I wasn't in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring," she wrote. "Oh and we happened to sing and be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $." Jones added that Antin and others pocketed the money while the girl group members only made $500 a week.

The 33-year-old singer tweeted: "How bad was it? People ask-bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, band mates and a $13 million record deal. We knew we were going to no.1."

Jones also clearly made a jab at Antin, asking "the den mother from hell" why a member of another one of her girl groups died by suicide.

Antin hit back and said that Jones was never part of the Pussycat Dolls and that she was only auditioning for the group.

She told ET in a statement, "Kaya Jones was never a member of the Pussycat Dolls, but simply a Pussycat reject who's looking for her 15 minutes of fame. I am shocked with the allegations Ms. Jones has stated and they are nothing more than disgusting, ridiculous lies."

The dancer and choreographer added, "Ms. Jones was never an official member of the group, she was one of the many, many girls who auditioned for the Pussycat Dolls over the years."

Antin also slammed Jones for bringing up Simone Battles, the girl group member who died.

"I am especially incensed that Ms. Jones would bring up former GRL member, Simone Battles, suicide. This is not just nasty, but it's unfathomable and disrespectful to everyone who works towards suicide prevention and awareness," she said in her statement. "Bringing up Simone's suicide, in such a brazen way, not only scars her family further, but the millions of people who loved and cared for Simone."