St. Louis officer shot dead by her colleague while "playing with firearms"

St. Louis - A St. Louis police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a fellow officer while authorities say they were playing with guns. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Friday announced the charge against 29-year-old Nathaniel Hendren in the death of 24-year-old Katlyn Alix.

Alix was with two male officers at an apartment when she was killed early Thursday. A probable cause statement from Gardner's office says Hendren and Alix were "playing with firearms" when the shooting occurred.

CBS affiliate KMOV reports that Hendren produced a revolver, emptied the cylinder and then put one bullet cartridge back in cylinder. Hendren then spun the cylinder, pointed the gun away and pulled the trigger but it did not fire.

This undated photo released by the St. Louis Police Department shows officer Katlyn Alix. St. Louis Police Department

Alix then took the gun and pointed it at Hendren and pulled the trigger but the gun again did not fire. Hendren then took gun and pulled trigger, shooting Alix in the chest, police say.

The men drove her to a hospital where she died.

The two male officers were on-duty at the time. Alix was off-duty. Police Chief John Hayden has declined to answer questions about why the officers had gathered at the apartment, which was home to one of the men.

A message seeking comment from police was not immediately returned.

Alix went into the police academy in 2016 and had been with the department for two years as a patrolman in the second district, KMOV reported.