Ye website goes offline after Shopify stops handling orders for swastika T-shirts

Shopify, an e-commerce platform, has taken down an online shop belonging to Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, for selling T-shirts bearing a swastika.

The T-shirts were available for sale on yeezy.com on Monday, with a local ad featuring Ye that ran during the Super Bowl in some markets directed viewers to the website.

On Tuesday, Shopify told CBS MoneyWatch that it was no longer processing orders for the item. The yeezy.com store was "unavailable," according to a message on its homepage.

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify," the company said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

The swastika was adopted by Germany's Nazi Party as its emblem in 1920 and is associated with Adolf Hitler.

Representatives for Ye did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment.