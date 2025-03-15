At least 8 dead in Kansas dust storm as 55 vehicles crash during interstate pile-up

At least eight people died after more than 55 vehicles were involved in a crash due to a dust storm in Kansas, authorities said Saturday.

At 3:22 p.m. local time on Friday, high winds moved into northwest Kansas from Colorado, causing a severe dust storm, leading to traffic to slow due to near-zero visibility, resulting in multiple crashes on I-70.

Eight people died in the interstate pile-up, and numerous injuries were reported, the Kansas Highway Patrol said Saturday.

"My thoughts are with those affected by this tragic event," Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement. "I encourage all motorists to remain vigilant as the potential for further weather events continue today. Thank you to the first responders and emergency personnel who responded quickly and continue work to investigate and clear this crash."

I-70 remains closed as crews continue to investigate and clean up the crash.

The dust storm in Kansas comes as several parts of the U.S. are under threat of extreme weather with tornadoes, wildfires or blizzard conditions this weekend. At least 20 people have died in four states due to the storms, and at least 12 of those fatalities were reported in Missouri.