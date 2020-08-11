Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, adding former 2020 rival to ticket

Joe Biden announced he has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate heading into November's presidential election, adding his former rival for the Democratic nomination to the ticket.

The Biden campaign made the announcement in a text message to supporters on Tuesday.

"Joe Biden here. Big news: I've chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we're going to beat Trump," the message said, adding a link to Biden's campaign website.

The Biden campaign announced the two will make their first appearance together on Wednesday at an event in Wilmington, Delaware.

Senator Kamala Harris hugs former Vice President Joe Biden after introducing him at a campaign rally at Renaissance High School on March 9, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images

Harris, 55, was widely seen as an early favorite for the position even before the vetting process began. The only Black woman serving in the Senate, Biden's historic announcement means Harris is also the first Black woman to be selected as a major party's vice presidential candidate. The path to her selection was not an easy one, however.

During the final weeks of the vetting process, reports surfaced that some Biden campaign staffers and members of the vetting committee were concerned about Harris' past attacks against Biden during the presidential debates. A top contender in the early stages of the presidential primary, Harris caught Biden off guard during the first presidential debate last June when she challenged Biden on his civil rights record, attacking his past stance on busing as well as his friendly recollections of having worked with noted segregationists in Congress.

Harris has been a prodigious fundraiser for Biden since endorsing him in early March, holding several virtual events and fundraisers for the presumptive Democratic nominee, with each netting at least $1 million for the campaign.

Before she was elected senator, Harris spent two terms as California's attorney general and was district attorney for San Francisco. During her failed presidential run some critics found fault with her record on criminal justice, accusing her of not being as progressive as she claims. A New York Times op-ed accused her of either staying silent or opposing reforms favored by progressives throughout her career.

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, however, Harris has pointed to her experience in law enforcement as evidence she knows how to fix the problems at hand.

"As a former prosecutor, a profession I chose because...growing up the way I did, (I) knew how law enforcement had a long history of enforcing laws indiscriminately, and often based on race, and racism, that's why I chose to become a prosecutor," Harris said at a news conference in June. She added, "It is time that the leaders in this United States Senate, in this United States Congress, take action to reform a criminal justice system that for far too long has been informed by systemic racism and by racial bias."

Some saw the collapse of her presidential bid as a flaw, too, during the vetting process. Harris' campaign ran out of money about two months before primary voting began.The launch of her presidential campaign, the second time any Black woman has run for president on a major party ticket, might indicate she can bring excitement to the ticket. At her first rally in Oakland, over 20,000 people attended.