Crash course on Kamala Harris

    • Who is Kamala Harris?

      After much media speculation, Joe Biden has announced his running mate: Senator Kamala Devi Harris of California.

      Harris, 55, began her career as an attorney, serving as a local prosecutor in San Francisco before her star began to rise on the political stage. 

      Regardless of how she and Biden fare in November, Harris already has made history. She is the first Black woman and the first of South Asian descent appear on a major-party ticket. She has been a "first" before: the first Black woman elected as a California district attorney; California's first female attorney general; and America's first Indian American senator.

      Here's what need to know about the woman who could be Joe Biden's vice president.

    • It's pronounced "COMMA-la"

      Harris — whose first name is pronounced with an emphasis on the first syllable, like "COMMA-la" — was born in 1965 in Oakland, California. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, was a breast-cancer researcher who immigrated from India; her father, Donald J. Harris, an economics professor from Jamaica. 

    • Descended from activists

      Shyamala Gopalan, seen here at left with friend Lenore Pomerance at the University of California at Berkeley, met Donald Harris when they were both studying at the school. The two divorced when Kamala Harris was 7. Kamala and her sister were raised by their mom.

    • One younger sister

      Harris's sister, Maya Lakshmi Harris, is younger by two years. She's a political commentator for MSNBC.

      Here, Maya Harris looks on as Kamala, then a presidential candidate, fields questions at a 2019 campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa.

    • Maya advising Kamala

      A former policy adviser for Hillary Clinton, Maya Harris (far left) served as Kamala's presidential campaign chairwoman before the effort was suspended in December 2019. 

    • A Howard University alumna

      Kamala Harris attended the historically Black Howard University, where she double-majored in political science and economics, getting her undergraduate degree in 1986.

      Harris then studied law the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, and passed the bar in 1990. After serving as a a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, California, and a few state positions, she was recruited as a deputy district attorney in San Francisco.

      Here, Harris greets Mara Peoples, executive vice president of the Howard University Student Association, and Amos Jackson III, executive president, in January 2019. 

    • Early clashes and ambition

      As Harris's star as a prosecutor rose, she also became more vocal about politics. In the early 2000s, she spoke out against Proposition 21, which would have let prosecutors charge juveniles in adult courts in some circumstances. 

      By 2003, she had decided to run against her old boss, Terence Hallinan, for his job as San Francisco district attorney.

      In this photo, DA candidate Harris serves a Thanksgiving meal at Glide Memorial United Methodist Church in San Francisco in 2003.

    • An early win

      The race for San Francisco district attorney led to a runoff. Famous names, including Chris Rock, supported her.

      Harris won, becoming California's first district attorney of color.

      Here, Harris takes the oath of office from California Supreme Court Chief Justice Ronald M. George in 2004. In the center is Harris' mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan,who holds a copy of The Bill of Rights.

       At the time, media called Harris "a political novice and career prosecutor."

    • Public pressures

      During her runoff election, Harris promised never to seek the death penalty. That promise was put to the test in 2004, when San Francisco Police Officer Isaac A. Espinoza was shot and killed in the line of duty.

      The pressure put on Harris was immense; Senator Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat, spoke out at Espinoza's memorial calling for the death penalty in the case. Harris still declined.

      Here, the widow of slain officer Espinoza, Renata Espinoza, and her daughter, Isabela, 4, are escorted to a police officers' memorial in Sacramento in 2005. 

    • Controversial case

      In another case, Jamal Trulove, a San Francisco man, was convicted of murder by Harris' DA's office in 2010. By then, Harris was running for attorney general of California.

      After Trulove spent four years in prison, an appeals court overturned his conviction, and a subsequent trial resulted in acquittal. Trulove went on to win a $13 million settlement from the city of San Francisco.

    • Cooley v. Harris

      The same year that Trulove was convicted, Harris took on Steve Cooley in the race for California attorney general.

      Here, the two debate at the University of California, Davis, School of Law in October 2010.

    • Tight race

      Harris found herself in a tight race — so tight that, at first, Cooley declared victory. After mail-in and other ballots were counted, Cooley conceded.

      On January 3, 2011, Harris made history, becoming the first Black woman and the first South Asian American woman to serve as attorney general for the Golden State.

    • Abortion rights supporter

      As state attorney general, Harris continued to weigh in on political issues of national importance. Here, Harris speaks during the NARAL Pro-Choice America's luncheon in 2011 in Washington, D.C.

    • National profile

      By 2012, Harris had clearly caught the eye of national party leaders. Here, Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention in September 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina — the convention that re-nominated U.S. President Barack Obama.

    • Famous friends

      Harris also attended high-profile charities and other glitzy affairs. 

      Here, she poses for a photo with actors Hilary Swank and Sean Penn at a Hollywood event benefitting Haitian relief.

    • Rumors abound

      After Mr. Obama's re-election, rumors swirled: Would Harris perhaps be appointed as the nation's attorney general? Or even as a member of the Supreme Court — an idea that gained steam after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016. Neither theory panned out, but Harris continued to maintain a high public profile as California's AG.

      Here, Harris delivers a keynote address at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, in 2015.

    • A new couple

      In 2014, Harris married attorney Douglas Emhoff, who has two grown children from a previous relationship.

      Here, the pair arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.

    • Harris's stepchildren

      Here, Emhoff, left, poses with children Ella and Cole in 2019. Harris has says she prefers the nickname "Momala" to "stepmother."

    • Senate seat

      After longtime California Senator Barbara Boxer announced her plans to retire in 2016, Harris was the first candidate to declare interest in her seat.

      She won.

      Here, Senator Kamala Harris attends a rally in support of the Dream Act (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) in Irvine, California, in 2017.

    • Presidential bid

      In 2019, she announced her historic presidential bid. Here, Harris holds her niece Amara Ajagu, next to her husband, Douglas Emhoff, as she formally launches her campaign in her hometown of Oakland, California, on January 27, 2019.

    • Fire at the debates

      Harris gave as good as she got during the Democratic presidential debates. In this debate, in November 2019, Harris slammed those within her own party who take minority voters for granted.

      "When Black women are three to four times more likely to die in connection with childbirth in America, when the sons of Black women will die because of gun violence more than any other cause of death, when Black women make 61 cents on the dollar as compared to all women, who tragically make 80 cents on the dollar, the question has to be, where you been?" she said. "And what are you going to do?"

    • A failed bid

      Eventually Harris' presidential ambitions were outdone by rival Joe Biden, and she suspended her campaign in late 2019. 

    • Making history

      On August 11, 2020, Joe Biden announced Harris as his vice-presidential pick and running mate. 

      On Twitter, Harris said, "Black women and women of color have long been underrepresented in elected office and in November we have an opportunity to change that. Let's get to work."

