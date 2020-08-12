Crash course on Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris attended the historically Black Howard University, where she double-majored in political science and economics, getting her undergraduate degree in 1986.
Harris then studied law the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, and passed the bar in 1990. After serving as a a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, California, and a few state positions, she was recruited as a deputy district attorney in San Francisco.
Here, Harris greets Mara Peoples, executive vice president of the Howard University Student Association, and Amos Jackson III, executive president, in January 2019.