COVID surge prompts U.S. Embassy to issue health alert "strongly" suggesting Americans plan to leave Afghanistan ASAP

A surge in COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan has led the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to "strongly" suggest that Americans "make plans to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible."

The embassy issued a health alert Thursday describing dire developments in the pandemic.

"New cases and deaths from COVID-19 have risen sharply throughout Afghanistan," the alert said. "Hospitals are reporting shortages of supplies, oxygen, and beds for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related patients. U.S. citizens have reported being denied admittance to hospitals due to lack of space."

It goes on to note that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice and that the U.S. State Department has issued a Level 4 advisory against coming to Kabul.

The embassy says that notice cites "COVID-19, crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed conflict."

"Commercial flight options from Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) remain available," the alert continues, "and the U.S. Embassy strongly suggests that U.S. citizens make plans to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible. Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy's ability to assist U.S. citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited."

The embassy says Americans should "make contingency plans to leave, check with the airlines regarding any flight cancellations and/or restrictions on flying and have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance."

The alert comes with the U.S. in the process of withdrawing most of its remaining troops from Afghanistan.