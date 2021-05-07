Taliban attacks on the rise in Afghanistan as U.S. continues troop withdrawal The U.S. military is deploying additional warplanes to Afghanistan to help protect American troops as they carry out their withdrawal from the region. The move comes as Taliban fighters have stepped up their attacks on Afghan government forces. The latest wave of violence is creating new concerns about the possibility of a civil war in the country once U.S. troops are no longer there. Charlie D'Agata reports from Kabul.