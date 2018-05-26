Joshua Holt, the American held hostage in Venezuela for two years, is reuniting with his family and will meet President Trump in Washington Saturday night. Holt and his wife, accompanied by Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, arrived at Dulles Airport Saturday evening.

Mr. Trump welcomed him home in a tweet Saturday morning, after announcing his release, and said Holt would be coming to the White House. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, along with Corker and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, worked to secure the release of Holt and his wife, Thamy.

"Looking forward to seeing Joshua Holt this evening in the White House," Mr. Trump tweeted. "The great people of Utah are Celebrating!"

Holt was arrested in June 2016, after he had traveled to Venezuela to marry Thamy.

It's the second time in less than a month Mr. Trump has welcomed hostages home, after he helped secure the freedom of three Americans held in North Korea.