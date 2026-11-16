Tennessee names controversial former federal prisons official as corrections chief after botched executions

Josh Smith, who unexpectedly left his role as deputy director of the Bureau of Prisons in August, was appointed Monday to lead the Department of Corrections in Tennessee.

Smith, a pardoned drug offender, was named to the position by Republican Gov.-elect Marsha Blackburn.

"Josh brings a distinctive combination of executive leadership, firsthand correctional experience, and an understanding of the challenges facing our prison system," Blackburn said in her announcement. "He has demonstrated the ability to lead large organizations, make difficult decisions, and tackle longstanding problems."

Smith said in a statement he is honored to have been selected.

"Tennessee's correctional system faces significant challenges, including staffing shortages, institutional safety, and the need to strengthen leadership throughout the organization," he said. "I believe we can address these challenges by empowering our employees, establishing clear expectations, developing leaders, and maintaining an unwavering commitment to public safety."

Smith is succeeding interim Director Christopher Hansen, who has been in office since Frank Strada resigned early last month following the botched execution of Christa Pike.

Pike was the first female inmate scheduled to be executed by the state of Tennessee in 200 years. All executions following Pike's were stayed by Gov. Bill Lee. The lethal drug injection of pentobarbital left Pike on a ventilator with her arms blistered and bruised, her attorneys alleged.

Her lawyers said in a court filing that Department of Corrections employees did not seem to realize that the IV was not placed correctly into Pike's veins, or that they were blown, allowing the lethal drug to enter her body.

Pike's botched execution follows the failed execution of Tony Carruthers, who was set to be executed in May. Lee granted Carruthers a one-year reprieve after corrections staff spent more than an hour trying — and failing — to find a vein for the IV line for the lethal drug.

Blackburn has called for the state to explore alternative means of execution, such as the electric chair. There are 40 inmates on death row in Tennessee.

Smith was widely seen as an unconventional choice to serve as the No. 2 official at the Bureau of Prisons. He had a criminal record himself, after having pleaded guilty in 1998 to conspiring to possess and distribute cocaine and marijuana and serving a five-year sentence in a BOP prison camp in Kentucky.

He was later pardoned by President Trump, and he sought to use his prior experience as an incarcerated offender to press for reforms inside the federal prison system.

His approach to the job, however, led to disagreements among BOP staff, many of whom viewed him as caring more about the inmate population than employees.

Smith abruptly resigned from his post at the BOP in August, with some current and former BOP employees telling CBS News that there have been a number of questions raised about several government contracts awarded during his tenure as deputy director.

One such contract, for instance, was awarded to a Texas-based company called Securus Technologies to provide inmates with tablets that it said would be used to help facilitate academic coursework, career training, access to rehabilitation and healthcare information.

The contract was later canceled, however, after several competing companies filed a grievance challenging the decision, according to a BOP letter obtained by CBS News.

Another business deal previously reported by CBS News, meanwhile, involved a partnership with a startup company to sell nicotine pouches to inmates. That deal was scrapped after it came to light that the pouches were not authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

In a prior interview with CBS News, Smith denied having any involvement in some of the controversial contracts. He said at the time of his resignation that his main goals while serving as deputy director were to overhaul staffing and strive to improve rehabilitative services for prisoners to help them prepare for their return to society.

"I believe we should really care about what kind of people we are turning back out into our neighborhoods," he said in August. "I'm a tough-on-crime person, but I'm restorative in nature because they're going to be my neighbor."