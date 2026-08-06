Sen. Marsha Blackburn wins Republican primary for Tennessee governor

Sen. Marsha Blackburn won the Republican primary for Tennessee governor on Thursday, The Associated Press projects, defeating Rep. John Rose.

Given Tennessee's heavy Republican lean, Blackburn is considered the favorite in the November election against Democratic nominee Jerri Green.

Democrats have not won a statewide race in Tennessee since 2006. Incumbent GOP Gov. Bill Lee is prevented from running for reelection due to term limits.

With about two-thirds of ballots counted, Blackburn led Rose 43.8% to 32.6%, with Rose outperforming Blackburn around his Middle Tennessee House district, according to results compiled by the AP.

Rose was the first candidate to jump into the primary race last year, followed by Blackburn and then state Rep. Monty Fritts. Blackburn had early momentum in the race, although the single independent poll closer to primary day showed a closer race.

Rose pumped $13 million of his own money into the race, including $4.5 million in the last few weeks. Blackburn raised a total of $10.8 million.

All three candidates tried to paint themselves as the most conservative candidate in the race. Although President Trump did not endorse in this race, Blackburn had featured him heavily in her announcement video.

But Rose and Fritts attempted to cast Blackburn as not sufficiently aligned with Mr. Trump, noting that she said she voted to certify the 2020 election results. Rose also touted his support in the House for Mr. Trump's SAVE America Act, which has not been brought to the Senate floor for debate, although Blackburn has said she supports it.