John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty's prison sentence commuted by President Trump, lawyer says

Former Philadelphia labor leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty was granted an early release from prison after President Trump agreed to sign a commutation to end his six-year sentence early, his attorney George Bochetto confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia Thursday.

Dougherty was convicted in 2023 of bribing a city councilmember and embezzling about $600,000 from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was also found guilty in November 2021 in his first trial on counts of bribery and fraud in connection with using former Councilmember Bobby Henon to advance work and projects for IBEW Local 98.

Dougherty was sentenced to six years in prison in July 2024 and has four years left in his sentence.

As of Thursday night, records on the Office of the Pardon Attorney website do not yet show a commutation approval. The agency's website shows Mr. Trump denied a commutation of sentence for Dougherty in July.

"President Trump has signed a commutation so that Johnny Doc can be released from prison to take care of his gravely ill wife, Cecilia Dougherty," Bochetto said. "Cecilia Dougherty is in desperate need of care. Her money has run out for private nursing, and she desperately needs John by her side. And that's why now."

Bochetto said they hope Dougherty will be released from a federal penitentiary in Lewisburg Friday morning.

"We're going to have a crew there to receive John and bring him to his wife," Bochetto said.

Bochetto added he received a phone call Thursday afternoon from the White House informing him of the commutation.

Dougherty served as the head of IBEW Local 98 for nearly 30 years and was a longtime Democratic power broker in Pennsylvania politics.

"We are all just so grateful to President Trump, who really has risen above politics. John Dougherty is an icon of Democratic politics in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania. Donald Trump is a Republican," Bochetto said. "The president has risen above partisan politics and recognized the need and the compassion that this case presented and commuted John's sentence so he can return home and take care of his wife."

Prosecutors had opposed Dougherty's request, saying they did not believe he had served enough of his sentence to merit release.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the White House for confirmation and is waiting to hear back.