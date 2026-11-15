4 takeaways from John Malkovich: Why the actor says, unlike theater, "there's no momentum in movies" and more

With his latest movie, "Wild Horse Nine," out in theaters, actor John Malkovich sat down with 60 Minutes and reflected on his decades-long career.

Here are four takeaways from the interview:

Over his long career, Malkovich says he's only read 6 scripts he considers truly great

The actor said 1988's "Dangerous Liaisons" is one of just a handful of truly great scripts he's read in his 50-year career.

"Great characters, and a fantastic adaptation by Christopher Hampton, whose writing I did and still respect a great deal," Malkovich said.

He chalks up other movies to interesting ideas with great parts, including his "In the Line of Fire" role, which earned Malkovich his second Oscar nomination.

Malkovich says there's "been a loss of making characters that an audience simply cares about"

In "Wild Horse Nine," a black comedy set on Chile's Easter Island months before the engineered coup d'etat in 1973, Malkovich plays Chris, a spy reckoning with the ghosts of assassinations and unsavory actions.

"I think there has been a loss of making characters that an audience simply cares about, whether they're salvageable or redeemable people who've done terrible things, or just terrible people," Malkovich said.

The movie deals with a dark subject matter, but features hilarious dialogue.

"When you have great writing, you can go from something remarkably sad in a millisecond to something very funny and all that's forgotten, all that's forgiven," Malkovich said.

The actor thought "Being John Malkovich" should be "Being Tom Cruise"

Malkovich tried to convince screenwriter Charlie Kaufman to use a different actor in 1998's "Being John Malkovich." He thought "Being Tom Cruise" might work. Kaufman refused, set on Malkovich for the Spike Jonze-directed film, in large part because of his unique persona.

Despite the title, Malkovich said there wasn't anything of himself in the movie.

"I'll let Spike Jonze say it best. I did, so we were rehearsing one day, I don't remember what it was, and Spike said to me, 'That's OK, but John Malkovich wouldn't do it that way.' And I just thought that was a fantastic note," Malkovich said.

Malkovich says "there's no momentum in movies"

The actor may be best known for his movies, but he often returns to theater.

He says that acting in a movie is like "being in someone else's dream," with scenes shot out of sequence and minimal say in the final product.

"When you do a play, it's the whole play. You don't do just some little bit of it and go, 'Do you like it?' It's the whole thing," he said. "It's ahead of you. Then it's with you. Then it's behind you every night. And it has momentum. There's no momentum in movies."