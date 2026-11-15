60 Minutes Transcript: John Malkovich on the difference between acting on stage and in movies

John Malkovich is so distinctive he's almost his own genre. His unique persona is conspicuous in every character he's played, even though this soft-spoken 72-year-old grandfather has nothing in common with his gallery of villains: the murderous Cyrus the Virus in "Con Air;" the duplicitous seducer Valmont in "Dangerous Liaisons;" and the aspiring assassin he played with such creepy precision in "In the Line of Fire." For over five decades now, Malkovich's performances have been as nuanced as they are mysterious; even he doesn't know how he does it.

We spoke with him at the legendary and newly restored Cherry Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village, the first place he performed in New York City in 1982. He was 28 and had just come from Chicago and the famed Steppenwolf Theater Company to star in Sam Shepard's ferocious two-act play, "True West," with his friend, Gary Sinise.

John Malkovich: Sometimes on Saturday night, just to wind Gary up on one level and amuse him on the other, I would get a six-pack and I would ch-- the fridge was right over there and I would chug 'em, one at a time, one, two, three, four, five, six, right, just like that, right down the hatch.

Ariel Levy: I mean, you must have been as trashed as the set.

John Malkovich: I think I was pretty trashed. And we had a lot of fun doing it.

John Malkovich 60 Minutes

Malkovich played Lee, a charismatic lowlife bully, in Sam Shepard's dark comedy about sibling rivalry. His blistering performance became the talk of the town. Everyone who was anyone in New York came to check him out at the Cherry Lane.

John Malkovich: You know, every night there would be Antonioni or Mick Jagger or David Bowie or Jackie O. It was wild.

Ariel Levy: Did you see them when you were up on stage. You would say, "Oh, my God--"

John Malkovich: They're right there. You're doing whatever. You look out and it's Jackie O. Not much you can say to that.

His triumph on stage was a catalyst for Malkovich's entree into movies, first as an American photojournalist covering wartime Cambodia in the killing fields, and then starring alongside Sally Field in "Places in the Heart."

That performance in 1984, as a blind World War I veteran who became the family's unlikely protector, earned Malkovich his first Oscar nomination.

Ariel Levy: Early on in your career, you were sort of the opposite of method. You just would be in it instantaneously without, you know, a lot of what other people would call preparation. Film must have been fine for you?

John Malkovich: It is fine.

Ariel Levy: You could just go right in morsel by morsel.

John Malkovich: Yeah, Yeah. I'm not someone who sits and suffers that. I have to be in some particular way. I have to be not thinking, when the play starts, but doing.

He returned to the stage in "Death of a Salesman," sharing the playbill with Dustin Hoffman on Broadway in 1984.

John Malkovich: When you do a play, it's the whole play. You don't do just some little bit of it and go, "Do you like it?" It's the whole thing. It's ahead of you. Then it's with you. Then it's behind you every night. And it has momentum. There's no momentum in movies.

Malkovich says that acting in a movie is like "being in someone else's dream." You're shooting scenes out of sequence. You rarely have any say in the final product. It's one reason he's returned to the theater over and over again throughout his 50-year career, acting in and directing dozens of plays all over the world, notably starring in the original 1987 production of Lanford Wilson's "Burn This."

Ariel Levy and John Malkovich 60 Minutes

Ariel Levy: After seeing your performance in that play the director, Stephen Frears comes backstage to talk to you.

John Malkovich: Uh-huh. Yeah. He asked me why I was never good, actually, in movies. He may have said, "Cinema."

Ariel Levy: Surely, there was an upside, too? "You're great in plays…"

John Malkovich: That upside didn't occur. But I got the point that has not much to do with me, but a lot to do with how movies are made. And we discussed, for the purposes of "Dangerous Liaisons," how that could apply to how we were going to set about making it.

Malkovich's lothario, Vicomte de Valmont, was introduced to audiences in 1988 in the iconic adaptation of the 18th-century novel. He says it was one of just a handful of truly great scripts he's read in his career.

Ariel Levy: What appealed to you about doing "Liaisons"?

John Malkovich: Great characters, and a fantastic adaptation by Christopher Hampton, whose writing I did and still respect, a great deal. So there was kind of, for me, nothing. There was no downside, really.

He chalks up other movies to interesting ideas with great parts, like the aspiring assassin he portrayed in Wolfgang Petersen's "In the Line of Fire," where Malkovich's performance earned him his second Oscar nomination.

He played a different kind of killer in "Con Air," a film that brought Malkovich to the masses.

Ariel Levy: What was your first impression of the "Con Air" script?

John Malkovich: 500 million was my first impression, honestly. I knew it was Jerry Bruckheimer. I knew Nick Cage was in it. I looked at the title page of the names of the people who were named after Victorian-era poets. And I just thought, "Okay. That's, like, 500 convicts on an airplane, $500 million…

Ariel Levy: You do the math

John Malkovich: Yeah, do the math

"Con Air" grossed more than $200 million at the box office. Though Malkovich is seen as an intellectual — and is in fact a man who has designed fashion, produced pinot noir in France, and travels the world collaborating with classical musicians — he' not a snob.

He's made well over 100 movies, and he claims to enjoy acting in blockbusters as much as arthouse films.

John Malkovich: Each bring their own gifts. They really do. It doesn't matter to me if it's Proust, or Faulkner, or "Con Air."

John Malkovich 60 Minutes

Malkovich's democratic approach to material and clear-eye view of life proved instrumental when he lost his entire savings to Bernie Madoff's ponzi scheme in 2008.

John Malkovich: I found out… I had directed a play in Mexico City and then, I got home from that. And I saw this photograph of Bernie Madoff in handcuffs and I thought, "Oh. Well, that-- that could prove interesting." And I went in and said to my wife, "You know, I'm just gonna go around the corner, buy a pack of cigarettes. I said we have a little problem, Bernie Madoff just got arrested."

Ariel Levy: I take it you didn't smoke, when you told her that.

John Malkovich: I had stopped. Yeah for a while, you know, that was pretty much everything I'd ever made.

Even more remarkable than Malkovich's loss was his expedited recovery.

John Malkovich: And, you know, you look to blame. You're gonna do this and that. And then, you realize that, "Look. Why don't you shut up? Whatever you lost, most people who were ever born will never have a tenth of that, no matter what they do, no matter what they do. Get on with your life. And that's it."

John Malkovich grew up in the Midwest. His mother's family owned the daily newspaper in Benton, Illinois, and his father was a conservationist. For Malkovich, the idea of becoming a movie star—or doing anything to draw attention to himself—was inconceivable. One of five children, Malkovich says his parents never found him particularly impressive.

John Malkovich: It's just not a family you-- you could never have been praised for anything. If you built a rocket in the yard that took you to space and back, people would kinda say, "We wondered where you were." But it wouldn't go much beyond that.

That fanatical modesty was one of the reasons Malkovich initially resisted making the unforgettable comedy "Being John Malkovich" with director Spike Jonze, a surreal journey through an imaginary portal in the actor's brain.

John Malkovich: I loved Spike. I thought it was hilarious.

Ariel Levy: It was an amazing movie. There's nothing like that.

John Malkovich: I can't think of anything that was more originally voiced and expressed. It was really a cinematic universe, as they use the term for Marvel. That actually was one.

Ariel Levy: How much John Malkovich was in "Being John Malkovich?"

John Malkovich: None.

Ariel Levy: None?

John Malkovich: I'll let Spike Jonze say it best. I did-- so we were rehearsing, one day, I don't remember what it was, and Spike said to me, "That's okay, but John Malkovich wouldn't do it that way." And I just thought that was a fantastic note.

Before making the movie in 1998, Malkovich tried to convince screenwriter Charlie Kaufman to use a different actor. He thought "Being Tom Cruise" might work well but Kaufman refused. There is no other actor with a more distinctive persona than Malkovich. And then there's that unmistakable way of speaking parodied by Bill Hader on "Saturday Night Live."

A Malkovich favorite is the Coen brothers' "Burn After Reading," in which he played the prickly, recently fired CIA officer, Osborne Cox.

Now he's back in the CIA in Martin McDonagh's latest film, "Wild Horse Nine," a black comedy set on Chile's Easter Island, shortly before the engineered coup d'etat in 1973. Malkovich plays Chris, a spy haunted by the ghosts of assassinations and unsavory operations past. We spoke with him after the movie screened at the London Film Festival.

Ariel Levy: How did you make someone who'd done so much bad stuff so irresistible?

John Malkovich: I think first of all I'd say, somehow I think there has been a loss of making characters that an audience simply cares about, whether they're salvageable or redeemable people who've done terrible things, or just terrible people.

Ariel Levy: Martin McDonagh's movies are about such dark subject matter, but the dialogue is hilarious, bordering on absurd.

John Malkovich: When you have great writing, you can go from something remarkably sad in a millisecond to something very funny and-- and all that's forgotten.

Ariel Levy: There's a line in the film where, I think it's your character, says, "Do you think there are any Nazis in heaven?" The answer is, "Maybe, if one, like, laid down on a grenade to save his mother." And to me that was the crux of the movie, is what damns us, what redeems us.

John Malkovich: I think it's absolutely correct. I think Chris has great worries where he will stand in the-- in that decision, what will be his destination. He's very Catholic. And so he believes in that.

"Wild Horse Nine" has already won accolades at film festivals in Venice, Toronto and London and there's talk of Oscars. If Malkovich wins, it would be his first.

Ariel Levy: Do you even know what you do?

John Malkovich: No.

John Malkovich: I have an awareness, but I can't tell you where it comes from because I never think about it. -

Ariel Levy: Like, you wouldn't be able to teach the John Malkovich method?

John Malkovich: No. There is no such thing, I think and I certainly wouldn't recommend studying it.

Ariel Levy: You're just being John Malkovich?

John Malkovich: Yeah.

Produced by Michael Karzis and Katie Kerbstat. Broadcast associates, Jessica Schwalb and Lola Jahant. Edited by Mike Levine.