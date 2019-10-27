John Conyers, longtime congressman, has died at age 90

Representative John Conyers of Detroit seen October 26, 2017. Getty

Long-serving former Democratic Congressman John Conyers Jr., who was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and first introduced Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday, but had to step down in 2017 amid allegations of sexual misconduct, has died, police said. He was 90.

Detroit police told The Associated Press the former congressman died at his home Sunday. Police spokesman Corporal Dan Donakowski said it appeared Conyers died of natural causes.

Conyers was one of only six black House members when he first won his seat in 1964, and he was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and later became the dean of the caucus. A staple of the civil rights movement who had traveled to Selma in 1965, Conyers first introduced the bill to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday.

Conyers rose through the ranks of power to become the first black representative on the powerful House Judiciary Committee, and he later became a ranking member.

He was the longest-serving black congressman in history before he stepped down in 2017 because of sexual misconduct allegations.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.