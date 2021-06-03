Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth on June 13
Washington — President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will meet with Queen Elizabeth on June 13 as part of his first international trip as president, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday.
The gathering will take place at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom and is believed to be the first meeting between Mr. Biden and Queen Elizabeth.
The president is poised to make his first trip overseas as president for the G-7 Summit in Cornwall, England, which is set for June 11 to June 13. He will then travel to Brussels for a NATO Summit on June 14, as well as a U.S.-European Union Summit, according to the White House. Capping Mr. Biden's inaugural trip abroad is a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16.
Queen Elizabeth has met with 13 presidents during her 69-year reign, including former President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in 2018 and former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in 2011.