Watch Live: Joe Biden introduces Miguel Cardona as pick to lead Education Department

Washington — President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday will formally introduce Miguel Cardona, the Connecticut commissioner of education, as his nominee to lead the Department of Education.

The president-elect revealed Tuesday he tapped Cardona to serve as his secretary of education, praising him as an "experienced and dedicated public school teacher" who will ensure "every student is equipped to thrive in the economy of the future," that educators have the resources they need to do their jobs and that schools can reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Biden vowed to select an education secretary who was a teacher, and has fulfilled that promise in picking Cardona.

If confirmed by the Senate, one of Cardona's early tasks will be assisting the president-elect with following through on his objective to reopen schools within his first 100 days in office, one of several priorities Mr. Biden has laid out in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. In his current role as Connecticut's education commissioner, Cardona has overseen the reopening of the state's schools while also ensuring students have the tools they need for remote learning.

Cardona was tapped as the head of Connecticut's public school system in 2019. He started his career as an elementary school teacher and went on to serve as a school principal for a decade.

The president-elect has continued to fill key roles in his administration, announcing nominees to his Cabinet and White House advisers.