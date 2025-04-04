Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Employers added 228,000 new jobs in March, blowing past economists' forecasts

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Read Full Bio
Aimee Picchi
Edited By
Anne Marie Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.
Read Full Bio
Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

What to know about new tariffs on imports
What new import tariffs could mean for your wallet and the U.S. economy 05:07

Employers across the U.S. added 228,000 jobs in March, pointing to a labor market that remains resilient despite economic headwinds from President Trump's tariffs and sticky inflation. 

The numbers

Economists expected that employers had hired 130,000 people last month, according to financial data firm FactSet. That compares with a revised 117,000 additions in February, according to financial data firm FactSet. 

The unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.2%, versus 4.1% in February. 

What it means

While the March numbers beat forecasts, economists are also cautioning that Mr. Trump's new tariffs, announced on April 2, could crimp economic growth, raising the risk of a recession. Economic downturns like recessions are typically accompanied by a sharp increase in unemployment. 

"Today's better-than-expected jobs report will help ease fears of an immediate softening in the U.S. labor market. However, this number has become a side dish with the market just focusing on the entrée: tariffs," said Lindsay Rosner, head of multisector fixed income investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, in an email. 

What experts say

The labor market's strength may provide an additional reason for the Federal Reserve to hold off on cutting rates anytime soon, said Joe Gaffoglio, CEO of Mutual Of America Capital Management. 

"The solid March jobs report highlights an economy that remains resilient despite sticky inflation, a drop in consumer confidence and uncertainty surrounding the impacts from recently introduced tariffs," Gaffoglio added.

Still, the number reflects "a moment of calm before the storm hits," said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. 

"The market needed today's number. Everyone knows that economic weakness is coming, but at least we can be reassured that the labor market was robust coming into this policy-driven shock and therefore, the slowdown should not be overly steep," Shah said. 

She added, "Next month is when hard data is likely to start showing signs of what soft data has already been signalling."

Aimee Picchi

Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.