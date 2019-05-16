Jimmy Carter plans to teach Sunday school less than a week after breaking his hip

Former President Jimmy Carter was released from the hospital Thursday after falling and breaking his hip on Monday morning. Carter will continue to recuperate at home, and is planning to teach Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Georgia this weekend, The Carter Center said in a statement to CBS News.

Carter, who is 94, fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, while on his way to go turkey hunting, the center said in an earlier statement. He underwent surgery at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and was "recovering comfortably" with former first lady Rosalynn Carter, his wife of 72 years.

On Wednesday, Rosalynn Carter had a medical emergency herself. She felt faint and was admitted to a hospital overnight for observation and testing. She left the hospital Thursday morning with her husband, and both extended "their thanks to the many people who sent well wishes the past few days," the statement read.

Carter became the oldest living president in March, surpassing George H.W. Bush. He had a prior health scare in 2015 when he was diagnosed with melanoma that spread to his liver and brain. Seven months later, however, the former president said he no longer needed treatment. "I was prepared to go, but things turned out for the better," he told CBS News at the time.

As "Sunday Morning" has reported, Carter went to Maranatha Baptist Church in 1981, on the very first Sunday after he left the White House. His Sunday school lessons often draw lines, and he teaches whenever he can. A crowd comes from far and wide when he does.

CBS News' Stefan Becket contributed to this report