Jimmy Carter recovering from surgery after breaking hip in fall

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering from surgery after he fell and broke his hip Monday morning, the Carter Center said in a statement.

Carter, 94, fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, while on his way to go turkey hunting, the center said. He is "recovering comfortably" at a hospital in nearby Americus, Georgia, with his wife of 72 years, former first lady Rosalynn Carter. His surgeon said the surgery was successful, according to the center.

"President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit," the statement said. "He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to rollover the unused limit to next year."

Hunters in Georgia are allowed to harvest three male turkeys, or gobblers, per season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. A spokeswoman for the department did not immediately respond when asked whether the state would honor Carter's request.

Carter had a prior health scare in 2015 when he was diagnosed with melanoma that spread to his liver and brain. Seven months later, however, the former president said he no longer needed treatment. "I was prepared to go, but things turned out for the better," he told CBS News at the time.

Carter became the oldest living president in U.S. history in March, surpassing the late George H.W. Bush.