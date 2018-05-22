Jet Li’s manager says he’s fine after viral photo causes concern

Fans were worried after a photo of Jet Li went viral on the internet that showed the actor looking frail and much older than his age of 55. But his agent says there's no reason for concern, adding that the comments online are people "trying to make something out of nothing."

A fan posted a photo of Li on Saturday and wrote, "So, apparently, Jet Li is suffering from 'hyperthyroidism and spinal problems' and this is him now. In the photo, Li posed with a fan and looked virtually unrecognizable.

So, apparently, Jet Li is suffering from "hyperthyroidism and spinal problems" and this is him now ❤️😓: pic.twitter.com/Ss0W2EL96D — simón (@StxNaty) May 19, 2018

Li's manager, Steven Chasman, told the Washington Post that though the actor has hyperthyroidism, fans needn't worry.

"He has hyperthyroidism that he's been dealing with for almost 10 years. It's nothing life-threatening and he's dealing with it," he said.

Chasman added, "We appreciate everyone's concern. But Jet is completely fine. There's nothing wrong with him. There's no life-threatening illness. He's in great shape." He told the Washington Post the snap was simply a bad photo of a 55-year-old man.

The "Expendables" star talked openly about his overactive thyroid in 2013 and told the AP he was in pain, but not suffering. He also said at the time that he was not sure if he would be able to continue working. Li has since acted on "The Expendables 3" and other films. He is also reportedly joining the cast of Disney's upcoming live-action film "Mulan."

Li, who is now sporting a bald and bespectacled look, is still active with projects in China. He posts photos from his life on Instagram.