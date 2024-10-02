British pop star Jess Glynne on new album, U.S. tour and embracing authenticity

Jess Glynne returns to the U.S. with new tour

Jess Glynne returns to U.S. with new tour

Jess Glynne returns to U.S. with new tour

Jess Glynne, the British pop sensation known for hits like "Don't Be So Hard on Yourself," is back in the U.S. to promote her latest album, "Jess," and embark on her first U.S. tour in five years.

Glynne, who has more No. 1 singles in the U.K. than some of the biggest legends in music, told "CBS Mornings Plus" co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Adriana Diaz on Wednesday that despite her success, it often feels surreal.

"It's very overwhelming," she said. "I feel very blessed, and it's been an incredible journey, and to have, I don't know, people say that to me, it's always doesn't feel real … it's like, imposter syndrome."

Her U.S. tour kicked off during a particularly busy time, coinciding with the vice presidential debate happening just down the street from her show.

"It was mad," Glynne said, describing the chaos surrounding her packed concert. "We had to make a little announcement to just leave early."

Glynne's third album, "Jess," marks a new chapter for the artist.

When asked what it's like to be in her shoes right now, she said, "I feel like I'm in a really good place."

After taking a long break from music, Glynne shared that the anticipation of her return was nerve-wracking but ultimately rewarding.

"I haven't been on tour in five years, and to like, start the first tour in America, it just feels amazing," she said.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Glynne's return, and her music continues to resonate even years after her hit, "Rather Be."

With her new album, Glynne said her focus is to be authentic.

"Especially like with this new album, I think, and with everything, I always enter, I suppose, with kind of, I always want to just be me, and be free and be honest and wear my heart on my sleeve," she said.