"CBS Mornings Plus" debuts third hour of live coverage on Monday, Sept. 30

CBS News is launching a live, third hour of "CBS Mornings," called "CBS Mornings Plus," starting Monday, Sept. 30, with co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Adriana Diaz. "CBS Mornings Plus" will air from 9-10 a.m. ET/PT weekdays on CBS-owned stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Detroit and Miami, and simulcast on CBS News 24/7, CBS News' national, free streaming news network.

"CBS Mornings Plus" is produced by the award-winning "CBS Mornings" team and will take viewers deeper into the most important headlines of the day, as well as pop culture, entertainment, health, wellness and financial news. Dokoupil and Diaz will drive in-depth interviews and original reporting on major news stories each day during the new, live hour. Dokoupil also continues co-hosting "CBS Mornings" alongside Gayle King and Nate Burleson.

Tony Dokoupil and Adriana Diaz are co-hosts of "CBS Mornings Plus," a live third hour of "CBS Mornings." Michele Crowe/CBS News

"We're going to have some chat-able items, some news items, some things from our life — things that are driving our days," Dokoupil said.

"It's almost like a variety show, a news show, a friend show — a show that you, I hope, will be watching and that I think I would want to watch if I were at home," Diaz said.

"'CBS Mornings Plus' is a great example of how our broadcast and beyond strategy is leveraging the strengths of our most important brands to grow the audience and position CBS News and Stations for the future. At the same time, it highlights our commitment to delivering best-in-class journalism on every platform," said Wendy McMahon, president and CEO, CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. "We are building on the momentum of 'CBS Mornings' and giving audiences more of the signature storytelling and differentiated reporting that they have come to expect from CBS News in the mornings."

"This expansion of 'CBS Mornings' shows a commitment to the brand, and I'm excited to see what this team can do with another hour of real estate to experiment with," said Shawna Thomas, executive producer of "CBS Mornings" and "CBS Mornings Plus." "People say all the time they wish we had another hour. Now it's time for us to do something smart with the time that the audience will appreciate."

"CBS Mornings" delivers the best of CBS News and Stations' original reporting, newsmaker interviews and in-depth storytelling from a state-of-the-art studio in New York City's Times Square. "CBS Mornings" earned the 2022 Outstanding Live News Program Emmy Award.