Jennifer Lopez says challenging "Kiss of the Spider Woman" role is something she's "wanted to do my whole life"

Jennifer Lopez says her latest project, a musical film exploring an unlikely bond between a transgender character and a political revolutionary, arrives at a moment when a message of acceptance is necessary.

"I think it's necessary because the world is in a place where there's a lot of hate ... there's a demonization of like the Latino community, of the queer community....and I think, you know, we need to remind each other that love is the answer - not hate," Lopez told "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King about the new film, "Kiss of the Spider Woman," which hits theaters Friday.

Lopez said she was "immediately floored" when she read the script for the film by writer and director Bill Condon, known for his work on "Chicago" and "Dreamgirls." The movie is based on a 1970s novel by Manuel Puig, which Lopez described as being far ahead of its time.

The story's central message focuses on a transgender character and a cisgender political revolutionary who come from completely different worlds but, through extraordinary circumstances, come to recognize each other's humanity and develop a deep bond.

"I thought to myself: this is something I've wanted to do my whole life," she said.

Playing three "very different characters"

Lopez said the last time she felt that same thrill was when she was preparing for her star role in "Selena." In "Kiss of the Spider Woman," Lopez plays three different versions of the same woman.

"They're the same person, but they're three very different iterations of this woman and they're all very different characters and they have very different looks as well. And that was fun. But I think the essence of who they were was very different, but still the same. And I think that was the challenge," Lopez explained.

Lopez said the film's core message is about seeing past differences.

"When you forget about all those things, if you forget about somebody's political views and you forget, we're all entitled to our opinions about everything and our ways of thinking, and even, you know, from where we grew up and where we're from all over the world. But the truth is, we're all human, we're all the same. And if we can just see that we can allow people to be who they are and love each other anyway," she said.

She also spoke about her character, Ingrid Luna, who appears in one musical sequence. In that scene, Ingrid helps another character escape the harsh reality of prison through a fantasy-like performance. The number, titled "Where You Are," serves as an emotional moment of release, inviting the character to forget his surroundings and find comfort through imagination.

"And I think that's what art and music and movies...films do for people. You know, and especially in difficult times of their life, I know for me, it definitely has been that way," Lopez said.

Bad Bunny and the power of music

Lopez and Shakira headlined the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV halftime show, with a special guest performance from Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny during a rendition of "I Like it."

As Bad Bunny now prepares to take the NFL's biggest stage for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show, Lopez is sharing her appreciation for the artist as he encourages people to learn Spanish. She said the message behind his performance, much like her new film, centers on love and openness, encouraging people not to close themselves off to new experiences.

"Music and art transcends language. It doesn't matter," she said. "And he's done that probably more than anybody of any generation he really has."

Lopez said the Super Bowl gives artists a rare opportunity to reach new audiences and show who they are.

"It's about not having so many ideas and closing yourself off to experiences that you might be missing out on something. Wonderful. Don't do that to yourself. That's what I would say," she said.

She praised a moment when Bad Bunny brought singer Marc Anthony, the father of Lopez's children, onstage during a concert in Puerto Rico.

"It couldn't have been a more perfect moment. And I didn't even see it. I know it was perfect-- God didn't let me see it, because I would've exploded. I would've died," Lopez said.

For Lopez, it's always important to keep her mind and heart open, telling King she still considers herself a "hopeful romantic" - the term she told King she preferred over "hopeless romantic" in an interview in 2022.

"100%. 100%. And the more self aware I become with the lessons that I learn and the hardships that I go through, the more I feel whole and complete on my own, the more I become hopeful for that same type of person to come into my life," said Lopez. "The more I know the more, you know, that type of person will come into my life. Yeah. And so I'm excited for everything in the future."