Jennifer Lopez and Maluma on how you know when you find "the one" Jennifer Lopez and Maluma sat down with “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King ahead of the release of their new film "Marry Me," in which they play a power music couple. The film was Maluma's first acting role. Lopez directed, starred and released a new album to go with the film. They shared how you know when you find "the one" in real life.