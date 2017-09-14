Jennifer Garner on laughing gas cries over "Hamilton"

Jennifer Garner isn't afraid to show her fans that she can be silly. The actress shared a video from after a visit to the dentist's office in which she cries on the phone talking about Hamilton.

Garner, who only recently joined Instagram, posted a video of herself in the passenger's seat of a car talking to a friend on speakerphone. She wrote in the caption, "Throwback Thursday-- that time I had dental anesthesia...laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT."

It sounds like they played "Hamilton" at the dentist's office during Garner's visit.

"They did the sad part of 'Hamilton' and I'm still crying," she says as she weeps on the phone. "I couldn't stop." Garner's speech is clearly impaired in the video and she breaks down and bawls.

"It's so beautiful," she says to her friend. "I'm going to send you this song ... I told them about it. They have to see it."

Throwback Thursday-- that time I had dental anesthesia...laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Garner isn't the only star to have a very strong reaction to laughing gas. Simone Biles recently shared a hilarious video of herself after wisdom teeth surgery, pretending to drive a car, honking an imaginary horn with her eyes half closed with her mouth full of gauze.