Jennair Gerardot reportedly sought marriage counseling before killing husband's lover

A woman who authorities said carried out a murder-suicide in the home of another woman she believed was romantically involved with her husband had reportedly described her marriage as being on the "brink of divorce." Delaware Online reported that Jennair Gerardot used that phrase in March as she sought recommendations for marriage counselors on the social networking site Nextdoor.

A month earlier, Gerardot reportedly sought recommendations for divorce attorneys.

"I just transferred to Delaware in December for my Husband's new job, and he's telling me he wants a divorce," Gerardot, of Wilmington, wrote on Nextdoor about Mark Gerardot, according to Delaware Online.

Police in Pennsylvania said Jennair Gerardot broke into the Philadelphia-area home of Meredith Chapman, 33, and killed her before killing herself Monday night. Radnor Township police said Chapman's slaying was carefully planned.

"You had a man who was married who was having an affair with this other woman. The wife knew about it, and this was a calculated, planned attack," Police Superintendent William Colarulo said.

Jennair Gerardot broke into the house, shot Chapman as soon as she walked in and then she shot herself, Colarulo said.

"There were emails and text messages indicating what she planned to do, and the detectives are still sorting that out," he said.

Officials believe Jennair Gerardot may have disguised herself and taken a train from Delaware, since a wig and other clothing not belonging to Chapman were found in a bag inside the house.

Chapman, a 2007 graduate of the University of Delaware, worked for the school in media relations and marketing and ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in Delaware in 2016.

Chapman was divorced, the family of Chapman and her ex-husband Luke Chapman said in a statement to CBS News.

"While her marriage to Luke had come to an end, it was gratifying to know that their separation and divorce was amicable, that they remained friends and confidants, and that each of them cared very much for the other," the statement said.

The statement said the family wouldn't comment on the circumstances surrounding Chapman's death.

"She was a vibrant, vital and caring woman of incredible talent, and we ask for the opportunity to mourn her in private," the statement said.

Chapman recently was hired as an assistant vice president at Villanova University.

Delaware Online reported that less than two hours before she was killed, Chapman said on her Instagram account that she "couldn't be more excited" about her new position.

"Just a week on the job and I'm already feeling the love from #NovaNation! #GoingNova #HigherEdMarketing#NewAdventures." she posted at 5:42 p.m.

Villanova University spokesman Jonathan Gust said the school was informed Monday night about her death.

"Our hearts are broken by the devastating loss of our new colleague," he said. "The thoughts and prayers of the entire university community are with her family, friends and colleagues during this extremely difficult time."