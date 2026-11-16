Jeffrey Epstein's death may not have been suicide, new analysis by leading forensics expert suggests

Warning: This article contains graphic images that may be disturbing.

Across the political spectrum, a large chunk of Americans believe, despite a lack of evidence, that Jeffrey Epstein did not die by suicide.

Now one forensics expert, working with photos and files provided by Epstein's brother, is weighing in to contend that this suspicion might be right.

Dr. Michael Freeman, who is editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, spent months reviewing never-before-published autopsy records provided to him and CBS News by Epstein's brother. The 2019 ruling by the the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner was that Epstein died by suicide. But Freeman has concluded that Epstein's death was more likely a homicide.

Freeman — who worked with Anders Eriksson, a professor of forensic medicine at Umea University in Sweden, and Itiel Dror, a researcher specializing in identifying bias in forensic decision making — presented their findings Monday in London. Freeman said he believes that in August 2019 the world's most notorious sex abuser was likely attacked and killed by another person.

"The injuries that were documented by the medical examiner were not consistent with the suicidal hanging. And the injuries that were attributed to something other than potentially a physical struggle or assault were just overlooked," Freeman told CBS News, based on his review of the autopsy records, photos and a biomedical reconstruction he produced.

The report is the second by an outside forensic expert to question the official findings of suicide. In 2020, Epstein's brother hired forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden to look into the death, as first reported by "60 Minutes." At the time, Baden said injuries to Epstein's neck raised doubts about the official ruling. He told "60 Minutes" the evidence he saw pointed more to murder than suicide.

Freeman's report was rejected for publication from an academic journal, he acknowledged. He said reviewers for the journal thought it wasn't appropriate to criticize a medical examiner's findings in a peer-reviewed publication. Freeman plans to resubmit, he said.

Freeman, a professor of forensic medicine, said he was struck by the first image he examined, depicting the right side of Epstein's upper body and face, with ligature wounds visible on his neck.

"When I saw this photograph, my first reaction was that that is a very unusual looking injury for a hanging on the neck," Freeman said.

A cropped portion of a photo from the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner, depicting ligature wounds on Jeffrey Epstein's neck. CBS News

Freeman has testified as a forensic expert in high-profile court cases and was a member of the Maryland Attorney General's audit team that reviewed dozens of in-custody deaths last year. Still, forensic pathology is not an exact science. Credible experts often interpret the same evidence very differently. Neck injuries from hanging or strangulation can be especially ambiguous. And Epstein's death investigation was marked by added uncertainty because of a cascade of blunders in the hours, days and weeks after his body was discovered in his Manhattan federal jail cell.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner — which conducted the autopsy on Aug. 11, 2019, the day after Epstein was found dead — declined an interview request, and did not reply directly to Freeman's findings when pressed by CBS News.

"Our office stands by its determination," a spokesperson for the medical examiner said.

There has been support for that finding. In June, The New York Times conducted an investigation that it said relied on tens of thousands of pages of newly released documents, as well as Epstein's own notes handwritten in jail. That report said there were indications Epstein was intent on ending his own life. And the newspaper reported that, of the forensics experts they interviewed, "almost none of them believed that his manner of death — suicide or homicide — could be conclusively settled based on the medical evidence alone."

"That's not what suicidal hangings do"

Freeman believes the official investigation missed key details.

"The injury pattern was described as a sloped or as a peaked injury that was a perfect description for a hanging. But that's not what we saw when we saw the photos," Freeman said.

While one mark fit that description, he noticed a second mark in the ligature wounds on Epstein's neck, beneath and angled differently than the mark above it.

"There is no mechanism to produce a second mark that would be lower. Even if the ligature was tied with two loops, both loops would go up to the point where it was tied because that's the anchor point," Freeman said.

Asked if the two markings, present on each side of Epstein's neck, could have been indicative of him stopping and starting — trying twice to kill himself — Freeman said available research into suicidal hanging indicates that's unlikely. Epstein would have had to make "a false start that was strong enough to break his hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage and give him a deep abrasion and then maintain consciousness," Freeman said.

It's an explanation that doesn't make sense, he said.

"That's not what suicidal hangings do," Freeman said. "The body becomes unconscious and then it is the weight of the body that produces the abrasion, not any kind of running jump at it. That opportunity really isn't there. That's not a realistic scenario for any hanging described in any of the literature throughout the world."

None of the prison guards on duty when Epstein died spoke to medical examiner investigators, according to Justice Department records. Some of them falsified records and lied about their activities the night before and morning of Epstein's death. Corrections officer Michael Thomas is credited with finding Epstein's body. He only agreed to be interviewed by investigators after he was charged with crimes two years later.

There's no indication that the medical examiner's office revisited its determination after Thomas agreed to share his account. Freeman, however, based his reconstruction of the scene of Epstein's death on Thomas' later description, in which he said he found Epstein hanging from a bedpost.

Freeman constructed a biomechanical analysis, or series of three dimensional models, based on Thomas' description of the scene, as well as wounds and abrasions visible in images of Epstein's body.

A 3-D model created by forensics expert Michael Freeman shows some of the injuries found on Jeffrey Epstein's neck after his death. CBS News

"The biomechanical analysis was designed to be able to map the injuries on a model that was…as close to the anatomy and size and shape of Epstein as possible," Freeman said.

The 3-D model allowed Freeman to test the suicide hypothesis. What the model showed is that some of the abrasions and injuries visible on Epstein's neck were indicative of suicidal hanging, but some on his neck, and elsewhere on is body including an injury to his shoulder, weren't.

"We have too many other injuries that are not explained by any suicidal hanging. Because I don't care how this guy is found, where did these other injuries come from?" Freeman asked. "How do you get the deep soft tissue hemorrhage in his left shoulder? How do you get the injury on his back?"

His conclusion will add fuel to the fire of conspiracy theories that have consumed much of the popular discourse around Epstein's death.

The alternate theory: Strangulation

"The alternative scenario is that there was a strangulation that occurred," Freeman said. In particular, horizontal marks on Epstein's neck point to ligature being pulled from behind him, he said.

Epstein's cell was littered with piles of torn orange fabric, the bedding used in cells at the Manhattan Correctional Center. Freeman says an image shows one knotted fabric that he believes appears to support the strangulation theory.

An orange fabric, found in Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan federal jail cell, which forensics expert Michael Freeman says may support his theory that the notorious sex abuser was killed. CBS News

"That is a double knotted, looped, narrow ligature that was found in the cell that was dropped in a corner near the desk. And if we put those together in a format in which the knot, one of these knots, is applied as pressure to produce this irregular abrasion at the back of the neck, we actually have a fairly good explanation for all the injuries," Freeman said.

He also noticed what he claims are signs of an assault and struggle, including blunt force trauma to the face and the left shoulder.

"And we see what appeared to be consistent with fingernail marks above the ligature," Freeman said. "And if you put it all together, it is most consistent with a homicidal strangulation from behind using a narrow knotted fabric ligature."

The fabric Freeman believes matches Epstein's injuries wasn't collected for the medical examiner.

"What you see in this front view of the ligature pattern is that it is ragged looking," Freeman said, referring to the markings on Epstein's neck. "It is segmented looking. It's not smooth. This certainly would not be consistent with the noose that was taken from the room."

Epstein's death drew global headlines and promises from the top levels of the Justice Department that it would be among the most scrutinized inmate deaths in history. Instead, it was marked by a series of failures.

A flawed investigation?

The issues with Epstein's death scene began almost immediately on Aug. 10, 2019.

Thomas reported finding Epstein's body, cold to the touch, around 6:30 a.m.

"The fact that to touch, Epstein's body was cold, would indicate he had been dead for at least a few hours," Freeman said.

Epstein's body was moved out of the cell within minutes of being discovered, preventing accurate photography of the scene when investigators first arrived that day. The cell was never sealed off for forensic investigation, and much of the evidence at the scene wasn't properly preserved, a 2025 CBS News investigation found.

To make matters worse, most of the closed circuit cameras in Epstein's wing of the prison were not functioning. And Justice Department documents show investigators who reviewed footage from the nearest working camera — one that looked over a common area connecting multiple tiers of cells — did not follow up on some details, including an unexplained orange blur seen ascending a staircase toward Epstein's block the night of his death.

It took two years for federal investigators to interview Thomas, who had been charged with lying and falsifying prison records, and provided a statement in exchange for leniency. It took another year for those same investigators to talk to the medical examiner who examined Epstein's body.

And Freeman said the medical examiner may have misinterpreted key details on Epstein's body. She noted that there were no broken fingernails or no defensive wounds on the hands. An abrasion on Epstein's arm was probably from convulsing during hanging, the medical examiner said.

"When she talks about the fact that there's only a little scratch on the arm, she completely overlooks the fact that there was deep intramuscular hemorrhage in the left shoulder that was undoubtedly due to blunt force trauma," Freeman said.

To Freeman, the mystery of Epstein's death is not how he died, but who killed him.

"I'm comfortable saying that's a mystery. Who did it? Exactly how they did it. What happened? All the other things. Why the cameras [were] off? All a mystery, yes," Freeman said. "Was this a suicide? Not a mystery."