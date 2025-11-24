Vance to celebrate an early Thanksgiving with troops at Fort Campbell

Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance will spend Wednesday serving meals to soldiers at Fort Campbell to celebrate Thanksgiving, CBS News has learned.

Vance, a Marine veteran, is also expected to deliver remarks to the service members.

Fort Campbell straddles the border of Kentucky and Tennessee and is home to over 30,000 active duty military, according to the installation's website.

This is Vance's second visit to the Tennessee area in recent weeks. He participated in a Republican National Committee fundraiser outside of Maryville on Nov. 14.

President Trump is expected to spend the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.