Police officer in critical condition after crash while supporting vice presidential motorcade in Tennessee

Two law enforcement vehicles crashed in Tennessee on Friday night while supporting Vice President JD Vance's motorcade, sending a police officer to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The crash in Maryville, about 17 miles south of Knoxville, involved a state trooper and a Maryville Police Department motorcycle officer, the city said in a statement. One of the two ambulances that were part of the motorcade immediately stopped to provide rapid medical assistance, said Special Agent Jason Pack, director of communications for the Tennessee Department of Safety, in a statement to CBS News.

The officer is in critical condition, the city of Maryville said on social media. No other details were immediately available.

"We ask everyone to keep the officer, family and the medical staff in your prayers," said Maryville Police Department chief Tony Crisp.

Pack initially said that the trooper was not transported, but the city of Maryville said that both the trooper and the officer were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for evaluation and treatment. There was no information about the trooper's condition immediately available.

The officer and trooper were not identified. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, Pack said. Katherine Pierce, the U.S. Secret Service's resident agent in charge in Knoxville, said the agency was closely monitoring the situation.

"The safety and movement of our protectees were not impacted by this incident," Pierce said in a statement.