Jazz legends' nonprofit focuses on accessibility to inspire next generation of musicians

Singer Melissa Walker and her husband, nine-time Grammy winner Christian McBride, have helped tens of thousands of kids by sharing their passion for music. They're inspiring the next generation of jazz musicians with their nonprofit, Jazz House Kids.

Walker founded Jazz House Kids 21 years ago, inspired by a visit to a local school. McBride is the nonprofit's artistic director.

Since the New Jersey-based nonprofit started more than two decades ago, it has helped to produce big stars in jazz, including Isaiah Thompson and Matthew Whitaker.

"When Melissa and I first started dating over exactly 20 years ago, she said, 'Oh, and by the way, I started this program called Jazz House Kids. It would be great if we could put some focus on that later on in the future.' Look what happened," McBride said.

The nonprofit has served more than 52,000 students of all ages through lessons and ensembles and has provided over 1,200 free instruments for kids who can't afford one.

For students like Mark Ricco and Sinclair Powell, who both hope to take their voices to the professional scene, Jazz House Kids is home.

Powell, now 17, said she was 8 years old when she came to Jazz House Kids. She started on piano before discovering a love for the drums.

"Jazz House has become my family, definitely. These people watched me grow up," she said.

Ricco, 18, came to Jazz House Kids five years ago and developed a love for the music with the help of teachers and mentors.

"I was diagnosed at the age of 2 with autism, and I think expression has always been a big part of who I am because there's a lot that goes on inside here that other people are able to express normally and I can't," he said. "So music has allowed me to kind of have a voice."

The program has featured guest instruction from Wynton Marsalis and Pat Metheny. It also has a jazz festival that's in its 15th year as it focuses on making jazz accessible to all.

"It's so important for us when you see some young person, you see they have the fire in their eyes, they want to do this but they might not have the money," said McBride.

Some graduate from the program, but don't intend on having a professional music career. However, the husband and wife duo believe jazz has the power to make them better at whatever they choose to pursue.

"I think most jazz artists are exceptional listeners. You have to blend with other people, so you have to listen to what they are doing," McBride said.

Walker said she is most proud of the kids who come every week and have the support of the nonprofit to help them be their best selves. It's a sentiment that her students share.

"Jazz House has been that place where everyone gets to go and just be themselves, especially for me," Ricco said. "I didn't have to blend in as much with the people. I've always had to do kind of do that in my life in order to not get made fun of, be bullied at school. It's really made a difference in my life."