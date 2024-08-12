Jarren Duran suspended 2 games by Red Sox for using homophobic slur toward fan

Jarren Duran apologizes, reacts to his 2-game suspension from Red Sox Jarren Duran apologizes, reacts to his 2-game suspension from Red Sox 02:01

BOSTON -- Jarren Duran has been issued an unpaid, two-game suspension by the Boston Red Sox for using a homophobic slur toward a heckling fan at Fenway Park on Sunday. The punishment came after the Red Sox consulted with Major League Baseball over the matter.

Duran will begin serving his suspension Monday night when the Red Sox host the Texas Rangers.

Duran's salary from the two games will be donated to PFLAG (Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) — which bills itself as the country's "largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people and those who love them" — the Red Sox announced Monday.

"I wanted to say that I've had some fans reach out to me and tell me that they're disappointed in me. I want to let them know that I am sorry for my actions and am going to work on being better," Duran said Monday in the Red Sox locker room.

What did Jarren Duran say?

The incident was caught on the NESN broadcast of Sunday's Red Sox loss to the Astros. Duran, who was 0-for-2 at the time, was at the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning when a fan started shouting that he needed a tennis racket for his at-bat.

Duran stepped out of the box and was caught on a live microphone telling the fan to "shut up" before calling them a homophobic slur.

"Just a heckler heckling me the entire game, and I just let the moment get the best of me," Duran said Monday of the incident. "I said something I shouldn't be saying."

Jarren Duran issues an apology

Duran issued an apology after the 10-2 Boston loss, saying he used a "truly horrific word" in his response to the fan.

"I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed," Duran said in his statement. "I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person."

He apologized again on Monday when he spoke with reporters, adding that he apologized to Houston catcher Yanier Diaz and home plate umpire Jordan Baker on Sunday after they overheard his reaction to the fan.

"I don't think my actions should represent what the [Red Sox] and MLB represent," Duran said Monday. "It was a bad moment on my part and there was no intent behind it. It was a dumb mistake that I am going to learn from."

Duran said that in the hours since the incident, he has received "a lot a lot of helpful information that I am going to take to heart."

Jarren Duran reacts to his two-game suspension

Duran had played in all 116 games of the season leading up to Monday's game. When asked for his reaction to the suspension, he said that is not what is important from this incident.

"Just trying to be better and learn from my mistake is the most important thing at the moment," he said.

"The reason he isn't going to play 162 is the right one," said Boston manager Alex Cora.

Duran's suspension is in line with a pair of bans handed out in 2017 for similar incidents. That season, the Toronto Blue Jays suspended outfielder Kevin Pillar for two games and fined him an undisclosed amount after he yelled an anti-gay slur at Braves pitcher Jason Motte. Oakland Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce was also suspended for two games in 2017 for uttering a similar epithet toward a fan.

Since the Red Sox issued the suspension, they will not have to play a man short over the next two games. They would have been down a man on the roster had MLB issued Duran's suspension.

Alex Cora reacts to Duran's slur, suspension

Cora said he does not believe Sunday's incident is an indication of who Jarren Duran is. The manager said his 27-year-old outfielder had a "bad moment" and both Duran and the team are ready to learn and improve following the unfortunate event.

"Obviously, knowing the situation, it's hard to say we have to move forward because there is a lot of work we have to do. Not only Jarren as a person but us as a group," said Cora.

Cora said he will do whatever is needed to help Duran.

"There is a lot of work to be done, but I'm here to help him out. I reached out to him throughout the day. He made a big mistake and he is living with it," said Cora. "As a manager, I have to do my job. As a person, there is more from my end. It's not about what happens tonight with the roster; it's what I do to support him. Me, Alex, I will be there to help him out.

"The kid made a mistake," added Cora. "There is a lot of stuff we have to do to help him out. There is stuff he has to do to keep getting better. The other stuff, the baseball part of it — it's not the same clubhouse as 24 hours ago. … But I don't think things will change the way they see him."

Who is Jarren Duran?

Sunday's incident came amid what has otherwise been an incredible season for Duran, who last month earned the MVP award at the MLB All-Star Game after crushing a go-ahead, two-run homer for the American League. The 27-year-old has been one of Boston's best players all year, slashing .291/.350/.503 with 14 homers, 36 doubles, 13 triples, and 29 stolen bases in 33 attempts.

Heading into Monday night's Red Sox game against the Texas Rangers, Duran ranked fifth in the American League with a WAR of 6.5.