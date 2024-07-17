Jarren Duran becomes just fifth Red Sox player to win All-Star Game MVP

BOSTON -- An incredible season continued for Jarren Duran on Tuesday, when the Red Sox outfielder took home MVP honors of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. Duran is just the fifth player in Red Sox history to be named MVP of the Midsummer Classic.

Duran took home the MVP trophy -- named after Red Sox legend Ted Williams -- thanks to his tiebreaking, two-run homer off Hunter Greene in the fifth inning. The blast put the American League on top for good in a 5-3 victory, and gave Duran a place in MLB history.

Duran's All-Star Game jersey will soon occupy some space in Cooperstown, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. But the MVP trophy will remain in the family.

"I'll probably end up giving it to my dad," Duran said on the FOX Sports broadcast after the game. "He'll put it in a nice place for me to hold for the season."

Duran became the first Red Sox player to win All-Star MVP since 2008. Here's a look back on the other times a Red Sox player won MVP honors of the MLB All-Star Game.

J.D. Drew wins All-Star Game MVP in 2008

J.D. Drew is presented with the MVP trophy from Major League Baseball Commissioner Allan "Bud" Selig after the 79th MLB All-Star Game at the Yankee Stadium in 2008. Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images

Drew was named to his first All-Star team in 2008 and he came through with a big swing for his skipper, Terry Francona. Brought on in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter with the AL trailing 2-0, Drew hit a two-out, two-run blast to tie the game. When the American League walked off the field victorious a few hours later, lifted to a 4-3 win on a sac-fly by Michael Young in the bottom of the 15th, Drew took home MVP honors.

At four hours and 50 minutes, 2008 was the longest game in All-Star Game history.

Pedro Martinez wins All-Star Game MVP in 1999

Pedro Martinez pitches during the first inning of the 1999 All-Star Game. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Pedro put on one of the greatest All-Star shows in the history of the game on his home mound at Fenway Park, striking out five of the six best batters that the National League had to offer.

Martinez struck out Barry Larkin, Larry Walker, and Sammy Sosa in a 1-2-3 first inning, becoming the first pitcher to ever start an All-Star game by striking out the side. He started the second by getting Mark McGuire swinging, before Matt Williams reached on an error. But he was quickly erased when Pedro got Jeff Bagwell swinging for his fifth K and Ivan Rodriguez caught Williams trying to steal second.

Martinez won MVP to cap off a magical night at Fenway Park, which began with Ted Williams taking the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Rogers Clemens wins All-Star Game MVP in 1986

Roger Clemens accepts the MVP trophy at the 1986 All Star game in the Astrodome. Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Clemens got to start the Midsummer Classic in his hometown of Houston, and did not disappoint. The Rocket threw three perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts, tossing 21 strikes to just three balls during his time on the mound.

Clemens won MVP of the All-Star Game, and went on to take home his first of seven Cy Young awards at the end of the season.

Carl Yastrzemski wins All-Star Game MVP in 1970

Carl Yastrzemski of the American League All-Stars during the 1970 MLB All-Star Game at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

Yaz had four hits for the American League in 1970 to tie an All-Star Game record. He won MVP honors despite the AL losing the game, 5-4, when Pete Rose barreled into Pete Fosse at home plate in the bottom of the 12th to give the National League the victory.