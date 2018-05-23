Jared Kushner now has permanent security clearance

President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner now has a permanent security clearance, and has sat down for two interviews with special counsel Robert Mueller's team, his attorney confirms.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Kushner's permanent clearance is the "top" level White House level clearance. The future of Kushner's security clearance was uncertain after chief of staff John Kelly put an end to top-level interim clearances at the White House earlier this year. Kushner had reportedly been operating on an interim clearance for more than a year, while he managed a vast portfolio ranging from relations with Mexico to Middle East peace.

CBS News reported in November that Kushner had been interviewed by the special counsel's office. Mueller is investigating Russian election meddling and any ties to Trump associates. Kushner's lawyer said he has been cooperative with all congressional probes and Mueller's office.

"A year ago, Jared was one of the first to voluntarily cooperate with any investigation into the 2016 campaign and related topics," Kushner's attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement. "Since then, he has continued this complete cooperation, providing a large number of documents and sitting for hours of interviews with congressional committees and providing numerous documents and sitting for two interviews with the Office of Special Counsel. In each occasion, he answered all questions asked and did whatever he could to expedite the conclusion of all the investigations."

"With respect to the news about his permanent security clearance, as we stated before, his application was properly submitted, reviewed by career officials, and went through the normal process," Lowell continued. "Having completed these processes, Mr. Kushner is looking forward to continuing the work the president has asked him to do."

— CBS News' Margaret Brennan, Jacqueline Alemany and Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.